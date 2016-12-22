THS hits five-year grad rate goal

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The four-year graduation rate at Tupelo High School has finally crept above 85 percent, a goal district officials set five years ago and have been reaching for ever since.

In 2011, the high school’s graduation rate was around 70 percent. Now, the rate is about 86.7 percent, according to district officials.

The district’s rate for 2016 has not yet been finalized by the Mississippi Department of Education.

In 2015, the graduation rate at THS was reported by the MDE to be 84.5 percent.

While the numbers are looking good for THS, principal Jason Harris said the improvement is about much more than tracking percentage points.

Harris said getting students from ninth grade to graduation depends on building relationships with students and keeping teachers focused.

“When you have all those aspects in place that’s when you see the graduation rate go up,” Harris said. “It’s a huge commitment that I think the teachers hear from me repetitively.”

Teachers at THS have made a concerted effort to monitor students who struggle academically and look for ways to help them. Harris said this has been especially important in light of more rigorous learning standards and state tests introduced in recent years.

It’s not just teachers who teach tested subjects who help students graduate, either, Harris said.

“Every person in this school is responsible for the grad rate because in one aspect you are going to teach every student,” Harris said. “It is an entire group effort.”

The most recent group of THS graduates was the first group Harris and his staff has had for all four years of high school.

Harris said he also set a goal for entering freshmen three years ago to have a 92 percent graduation rate by next year. Those students are juniors now.

“We’re getting close to that,” Harris said. “We’ve worked really hard, but it’s taken a long time to see the fruits of our labor.”

Eddie Peasant, TPSD assistant superintendent, said the state has also done some things to help more students graduate from high school.

Before, students were required to pass multiple state tests in order to graduate.

Now, students’ grades are averaged with their scores on state tests to determine whether or not they meet graduation requirements.

Peasant said this has been helpful, as now whether or not a student graduates no longer hinges on their performance on a test.

Additionally, new diploma options are set to be approved by the Tupelo school board next month.

These options would be more tailored toward students’ post-high school plans and career paths.

The state’s occupational diploma will go away and instead, students will earn a traditional diploma with a career track. Students could also earn an honors diploma.

“The main purpose is it’s just an opportunity to improve the strength of our diploma in our state, but it was also designed to give students other options,” Peasant said.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent