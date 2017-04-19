Tippah County deaths under investigation

Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY – The Tippah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of fatal shootings that occurred days apart last week.

Jeremy Lambert, 30, of Walnut Lake, died Sunday, April 16 at a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital after being shot four days earlier.

According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeremy Rainey, Lambert was outside working on a vehicle near his County Road 104 home on April 12 when another vehicle drove past and fired shots at him. Lambert was airlifted from the Tippah County Hospital to Regional One in Memphis with a gunshot wound to the head.

“It is still very early on in the investigation,” Rainey said. “No arrests have been made, but we do have a person of interest.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Following a rap concert at the Tippah County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jachai Colvin, 20, of Ripley, was shot in the chest. According to reports, a fight broke out inside of the building and continued into the parking lot where gunshots were fired.

Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said Colvin was carried to the Tippah County Hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Josh Bateman could not be reached for comment on the status of the Colvin investigation.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department 662-837-9336 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).