Tippah County Fair makes efforts for better rabbit care after petition surfaces

Posted on by in News

By Zack Orsborn

Daily Journal

TUPELO – After rabbits were taken out of their cages and let loose on the Tippah County Fair Grounds, kids and their parents waited behind a white chalk line drawn into the dirt floor in the main building.

Crystal Graves, fair volunteer, addressed the crowd of nearly 250 attendees on Thursday before she started her countdown for the kids to chase and catch rabbits at the Tippah County Fair Rabbit Scramble.

A couple weeks before, a petition on change.org surfaced calling for the ban of the Rabbit Scramble, a fair tradition for more than 15 years.

Zack Orsborn | Buy at photos.djournal.com An adult holds a rabbit by its neck the Rabbit Scramble at the Tippah County Fair Grounds on Thursday.

The petition included images – taken from the Tippah County Fair Grounds Facebook page that have since been deleted – of six children holding rabbits by the ears or neck along with a video of the alleged animal abuse.

The petition garnered 51,216 signatures and spurred the call for a protest.

“I’m sure everybody in this room knows that there have been protests and bad publicity put out about the Tippah County Fair,” Graves said. “Our fair is rich in heritage. We want to show that. Any publicity that we have, we count it as gain because that’s free publicity.”

Because of the petition and outcry, Graves shared how to “handle” the rabbits. She asked that no one pick the rabbits up by the legs or ears, but that they may grab the body of the rabbit.

Fair volunteers were on the ground to make sure the rabbits were handled correctly.

Families who caught rabbits were given a “care kit,” which included a cardboard box, a bag of food, and a two-page guide on how to properly take care of them if they chose to take the rabbit home.

“It’s one more way we can help you take better care of your rabbit when you get it home,” she said.

Sean Akins, lawyer for Tippah County, denied a request for comment at the Fair, but sent a statement through email addressing the controversy.

In the statement, he said county officials received numerous calls and emails regarding the Rabbit Scramble. Tippah County recognized their right to disagree and “appreciates their interest in improving our county.”

“The Tippah County Fair Association appreciates the concern for the rabbits and is equally interested in the health and safety of the animals at the Fair,” the statement read. “Neither the Fair Association nor any county officials condone the abuse of animals. The Fair Association has put measures in place that are intended to permit the children to enjoy the event while protecting the animals.”

The statement also said there would be a demonstration on how to properly hold and carry the rabbits, but no physical demonstration was shown on Thursday.

Once the kids and parents were given the go-ahead, they darted for the rabbits. No rabbits were picked up the ears or legs during both the 1 and 2 age group and the 3 and 4 age group.

One adult participant dropped a rabbit numerous times but managed to catch the rabbit as it tried to escape. Another adult was seen holding a rabbit by its neck.

Desensitization

Doll Stanley, director of Justice for Animals Campaign, believes the Rabbit Scramble is a “pointless event,” and even though it doesn’t teach kids to abuse animals, it teaches them to “improperly take of care of them.”

After seeing the images and videos of the past Rabbit Scrambles, Stanley said the event violated Mississippi Statute 97-41-5, which state that it’s a misdemeanor to carry an animal improperly with your hands: “If any person shall carry, or cause to be carried by hand or in or upon any vehicle or other conveyance, any creature other than a dog or cat in a cruel or inhuman manner, he shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Zack Orsborn | Buy at photos.djournal.com An adult helps a child pick up a rabbit, while an adult behind them tries to catch a rabbit from jumping from his arms during the Rabbit Scramble at the Tippah County Fair Grounds on Thursday.

According to rabbit.org, picking up a rabbit by the ears damages cartilage. When a rabbit’s body is suspended without support, it can fracture the rabbit’s spine, leading to paralysis.

“It may be fun for adults. It may be tradition, but isn’t it time when we break from tradition when it doesn’t have a purpose?” Stanley said. “You’re not teaching kids to respectfully take care of animals.”

Stanley said the Rabbit Scramble “desensitizes” children to not respect rabbits, which are considered prey animals.

“It’s not a bullfight, but the reality is, you’re looking at one of the most vulnerable animals,” she said. “If you had an adult twist your ear, it hurts. I promise you, the rabbits are not having fun. They are terrified.”

Along with the Animal Advocacy Initiative of Mississippi, Stanley and her team offered Tippah County officials an alternative to the Rabbit Scramble.

They want to get a team of young people to coordinate events with kids that are “packed with fun.”

“It’s time for us to take a step back, be respectful and implement something that is a win for everyone, including the rabbits,” Stanley said.

zack.orsborn@journalinc.com

  • Ron Kelman

    I can see they tried to make an effort to make it safer but this event needs to be stopped, there’s no reason to have toddlers going after rabbits. I know fairs and rodeos are tradition, but times change. Pit bull fighting was also a tradition but it was outlawed.

    • BunnyLuv Mac

      Dragging women by their hair to the cave for “copulation” was also a “tradition” but thankfully THAT has gone by the wayside. I fear the South is hopeless. I think it’s mental retardation myself. There is something very WRONG with Southerners. Something is missing. Something like a HEART.

      • flower23

        I love your first sentence. Unfortunately I have seen many similar events in the North.

      • Andrea E

        I signed a petition to try and end this event several weeks ago. I don’t eat meat. Abuse of any life is not okay with me. I save spiders and moths in my home and release them outside. That said, I see ignorance does not discriminate based on region, as you so aptly prove. Whether serious or joking, your use of that caveman myth does not relate to the subject at hand.

        And then you then state egregious generalizations about Southerners. Really? Can we try not to make those who are for animal rights look uneducated and no better than the scramble participants?

        A small minority of “Southerners” attended that event. In ONE county in one state. I realize similar events may take place elsewhere, but it is NOT limited to the South. For instance, in Tomah, WI they have a hug a pig wrestling contest. And how many towns across the country host rodeos where animals (calves too!) are taunted, abused and roped for family entertainment? I won’t take my children to a rodeo because of that. No circus either.

        Humanity (and I include myself in that category) needs to pause and observe itself, for sure, (for too many reasons to name) but to single out a large group and label all as guilty and mentally lacking is unfair and inaccurate.

        Do I live in the south? Yes, proudly. Was I born here? No. Northern… transferred here at age 12. I lived out West for a bit as well. Southerners are always blessin’ people’s hearts, and I don’t know how they can accomplish that if no one here has one.

        Most of those people in attendance just seriously don’t know any better. People aren’t likely to change their point of view when they are first insulted on their ignorance, instead of opening their eyes with kindness to a reality they didn’t see for what it is.

        Though I’m commenting on this thread, I wish some of you other folks out there impassioned to help animals would reflect on the vitriol several of you exude, and realize spewing judgments and negativity only hurts your campaign. Do you really want to lower yourself to the same level? (Or maybe even worse, because we ought to know better, right?) To try to alter another’s view, you must first try to understand them and put yourself in their place. And treat them better than you think they deserve. If I am attacked, I am much less likely to truly hear what a person has to say, because my adrenaline starts flowing and I am in a defensive mode. It’s human nature.

        It’s okay to get upset and angry. But think before you use words, so you can choose the best ones for your mission, which is trying to change people’s minds, correct? Should we really resort to name calling? I’m not perfect, but some of the comments I see are not productive, nor are they representative of the true spirit behind what should be our common goal. To educate in order for real change to occur. Not to judge and inadvertently incite others to hold on to their ideology even tighter. And celebrate even small victories, as every step inches you that much closer to the world you envision.

        Half empty or half full? Some days I feel it’s completely empty. But we are here to assist one another to grow, which helps us grow in turn.

        • BunnyLuv Mac

          You can use whatever words you choose. I would never try to censor you or tell you how to express yourself. YOU can take the “high” road all the time if you choose. I don’t. I speak many languages. I have many different emotions and they ALL get to speak. And regarding being offended? It’s the ego that gets offended. Spirit can see the intent. It seems to me that my criticizing the South is what inspired you to write such a lengthy reply. The animals are what inspire me to write whatever I write however I write it. No editor needed. Thanks for the offer though. Fight the good fight!

        • CharlieTango135

          Very considerate and thought-provoking comment, Andrea! It speaks volumes: “Most of those people in attendance just seriously don’t know any better. People aren’t likely to change their point of view when they are first insulted on their ignorance, instead of opening their eyes with kindness to a reality they didn’t see for what it is.” Frankly, I’ve been an animal rights’ activist since I first saw the horrific images of Canadian fishermen clubbing white baby seals to death on the ice floes back in the early ’70’s. That was the catalyst that put me on the path I walk today. I have not been very respectful at times when it comes to peoples’ ignorance and indifference. I think because I would never dream of deliberately harming any animal that others feel the same. Sadly, there are millions of people who wouldn’t deliberately set a cat on fire but are still insensitive and sometimes quite cruel to animals because they just don’t understand the impact of their actions. I signed this petition and I’m very disappointed that the fair officials dug in their heels and went forward with the event anyway, making some improvements but clearly not recognizing the most important fact about rabbits. Humans aren’t quick studies. It’s taken thousands of years for us to reach this point in time. And while we’ve made tremendous strides, the road stretches long in front of us when it comes to gentleness and sensitivity not only to animals, but to ourselves. I’ve learned that empathy is one of the most critical human emotions and unless children are exposed to and see it demonstrated by their parents, it is extremely difficult to teach beyond the age of five. My experience with these comment forums has shown that they become more a platform for people to lash out and say hateful things than to intelligently and considerately express opinions. Shamefully I have done my share of it. Perhaps I’ve seen and been exposed to more despicable human behavior than most and have lost some of my ability to be less judgmental and willing to be forgiving. I just can’t believe that people could not understand how cruelly we treat animals. Hopefully, there will be a group of people who will meet with fair officials and try to convince them that this event is just wrong on so many levels. Rabbits are prey animals. Yes, they make wonderful loving pets but they can’t just be put in a cage and expected to live blissfully without gentle interaction with humans. Acquiring a pet should always be a lifelong commitment (for the animal!!!) We have seen what happens to all kinds of animals that parents get for their children. Rabbits in particular are often taken to wooded areas and turned loose when the child has lost interest and the parent no longer wants the responsibility. That is unacceptable. I hope that the fair and the community come together and create a fun event that is entertaining for both children and adults. I just hope they keep the inclusion of animals out of it.

        • Jacquie Schmidt

          You are absolutely right, Andrea.

  • Patricia A Cora

    Yes this tradition does need to stop… it has no purpose except to terrify rabbits and teach children that animals are toys for games. That wasn’t God’s intention. Rabbits are sensitive creatures and terrorizing them for the sole purpose of “adults humor” because these little children really don’t care is ridiculous. They could chase balloons. They aren’t that easy for little kids to catch because they “accidentally” kick them because their coordination isn’t up to par. As far as what someone said “Bad publicity is good for them” what..? If this continues we’ll give them more bad publicity next year “except more.” The Mississippi Law will be enforced here. This tradition IS against the law. A rabbits hind end should always be supported. Not dangled across the arena until they are put into a box.

  • Debbi

    The Tippah Co, fair people are liars. They assured everyone that there would be proper demonstration on the correct way to pick up and carry rabbits to prevent injury to rabbits and humans before the event and this did not happen. Both adults and children were seen mishandling and dropping rabbits. The Tippah Co. Sheriff Karl Gaillard assured concerned people who called him beforehand to complain that anyone who abused animals would be arrested. Animals were abused and laws were broken by improper and unsafe handling and carrying of the rabbits, yet no one was arrested. Animal scrambles serve no purpose and are dangerous for all involved. This needs to stop.

    • WS

      Debbi, thank you for your truth statement. Rabbits were mishandled ! This event was posted on FB for all the world to read.

      • Debbi Buegeleisen

        Thank you very much also for your support and concern for the rabbits. WS

    • Debbi Buegeleisen

      just want to clarify something in my above comment: At the top of my comment where I am thanking people, I want to be make it very clear that I am not thanking ANY of the Mississippi city, county, state and fair officials because most of these people did absolutely nothing to help. I am thanking the many people who care about animal who made the calls, sent the emails,and wrote the letters TO these so called officials.

      • Jim Roberts

        I completely agree Debbi, so glad the Daily Journal was willing to tell the true story…great job of journalism! To the city, county, state and fair officials, good job in making yourselves looks like a bunch of yokels without humanity, compassion or brains!

        • Debbi Buegeleisen

          I agree Jim. Thank you for speaking up for the rabbits and for the truth!

    • BunnyLuv Mac

      How much you wanna bet that everyone you mentioned just also happened to have a big huge beergut? Repulsive sub-humans. There is no hope for these disgusting tubs of lard. I say break in and rescue all the bunnies. ALF where are you?!!!!

      • J J

        You, calling them names, and insulting them, does not good to this cause/ Perhaps you should rethink your strategy. Thank you

        • Jacquie Schmidt

          Thank you, J J, for responding in the way you did. It does no good to speak to someone else in this fashion. All it does is turn them the other way.

  • Lisa

    How about using some creativity and coming up with ways to entertain children without terrifying and exploiting animals? Why are we teaching children to objectify living feeling beings rather than to empathize with them? What happens to these poor rabbits when they are sent home as prizes in a tiny box? It is doubtful that afte being used as a prop to chase, they will be treated with love and respect and have good lives. It’s all so heartbreaking to those of us who know what amazing smart creatures rabbits are, and how full of personality they are.

  • Linda Sue

    Thank you for posting this informative truthful article, the good news is that the rabbits were not dangled by their ears, the bad news? Proper handling was not taught (as promised) to the children or adults – as witnessed in the video and photos. The rabbits remain terrified, kicked, dropped and hung by their necks all before being shoved into small boxes with no air holes. Unacceptable this is cruel unlawful event has been happening since the year 2000.

  • Vanessa Bakert

    I do not want to unknowingly judge this “event.” Someone, please tell me, what is this about? Why do you guys do this?

  • Ron Kelman

    Tippah County Fair I have an idea! contact your local rabbit club and see if they can help you organize a rabbit jumping event to replace the rabbit scramble!

    • EDRFTGyhujik

      I don’t see any rabbits being abused by this, but I don’t think the rabbits like it either. They jump over the hurdles because their handler is right there with the leash. I still think this is exploiting rabbits and making them do things that are unnatural for rabbits to do. So no this is not a good alternative.

      • Ron Kelman

        You need to look at more videos of the rabbit jumping before you judge… go on youtube and watch just watch some videos, people train them with treats they get rewards and exercise and out of their hutches. They learn to do long courses with twists and bends without their harnesses which really shows they are much more intelligent than people think. (also, rabbits doing this is no more cruel than people riding horses and jumping, infact horse jumping could actually be crueler, at least the rabbits don’t have bits in their mouths, they don’t get kicked and they don’t use whips.

        • EDRFTGyhujik

          I have seen many videos of the rabbits jumping. Most of them have been in Europe, England, Germany, Sweden. I know they do get treats and rewards, but I have seen some rabbits fall trying to jump the ramps and trip over the dowels. I thoroughly enjoy watching them, no mistake, but I worry about them breaking bone or something that is all.

          • A rabbit on the correct diet, that gets plenty of exercise will be unlikely to break a limb from hopping over these fences. My outdoor buns have obstacles in the garden that they race around and leap over just in their normal play. Logs, upturned vegetable crates, willow trellis tunnels. And they’re 9 and 7 years old.

            Tonight, Milo was so excited about treat time that he sailed over an upturned vegetable crate without touching it and collided into Sophie. They’re both fine. I’ve seen him leap into the air and do a 180 turn before his feet hit the ground again, just for fun. Sophie has leaped over a 3 foot fence to get to my wild flower bed, and Milo was constantly leaping onto a 2 foot wall to get onto the raised bed when we had it. There wasn’t even anything interesting up there, he just liked jumping up on it.

        • J J

          Correct! This subject is about Rabbits though. PLENTY is being done to stop the sport of Horse Racing.

  • Connie Cowan

    As a licensed educator with the House Rabbit Society, I work so hard to educate the public on proper rabbit care. I drove to the fair on Thursday to see this event myself. How can anyone think that chasing a scared prey animal is a fun event? What are these parents teaching their children? Many of the kids I saw were afraid to touch the rabbits and it was the parents doing most of the chasing. Then the rabbits were put in boxes so small that the rabbits could not sit up or hold up their heads. What happens when these rabbits go home in those small boxes? Many of the boxes were United States Post Office Priority boxes that were 12″ by 12″ by 5″ tall. It is illegal to use these boxes for any purpose other than shipping by Priority mail. I heard one mother comment that her child does this event for meanness. Another child commented to his friend that they won one last year and they still had it in a cage so small that his feet stuck out both ends when the rabbit stretched out. These events make the entire south look bad. It is never to late to make changes. Just because the rabbit scramble is a tradition does not make it right. Please replace this event with a fun event for the entire family and not at the expense of innocent animals. We are to treat all of God’s animals with respect and especially speak up for those without a voice.

    • Connie Cowan

      I did forget to share that my grandmother was born and raised in Ripley. I visited the farm where my great uncle lived many times and have such fond childhood memories of riding the go cart through the pastures and having to wash before coming inside. The animals were treated with much more respect then than I saw Thursday night.

    • Jacquie Schmidt

      Well said, Connie.

  • Jenn Eckert

    What concerns me the most is this is them on their “best behavior”. I don’t fault the volunteers (although knowing how heated this topic is right now, I would have reasearched how to hold a rabbit at the very least), but this goes to the top. These people are either so stubborn to ignore their wrong doing or so naive to realize they are not only hurting these animals, but teaching innocent children that this is okay. What a sad, embarrassing moment for all the people of Tippah County….as this is now how you will forever be known.

  • EDRFTGyhujik

    Thank you Zach for your wonderful article about the rabbit scramble. I too think we need to break with a tradition that serves no purpose and is teaching kids the wrong thing and from what I read about adults picking up the rabbits by the ears, it appears we need to teach the adults how to handle rabbits. This is why I don’t like 4 H. 4H doesn’t teach kids how to care for animals, it teaches them to take really good care of an animal and get the animal to trust the human totally, and then the child has to give up that animal at the end of the year as in the case of steers. I will never forget a little neighbor of mine who cared for his steer with the greatest love and care and then at the fair, he had to auction him off. He cried so hard. Kids don’t need to be taught things like that. I have rescued rabbits since 1992 and have rescued 54 rabbits since then, when I got my first three rabbits to rescue. It is time to get away from meat eating anyway. LOve the animals and take care of them. Give them a happy life. Rabbits especially should not be subjected to this awful behavior. THey are so sensitive and scared anyway and to subject them to a crowd of kids running around chasing them is really awful. This event really needs to be shut down in favour of better events that kids will really like. Do away with the rabbit scramble as the kids are really not so interested in rabbits anyway after they get them.

  • Marysia

    As prey animals that can become easily injured when not properly handled it only makes sense to not allow handling by toddlers as they can be paralyzed when trying to escape. I can’t even fathom the ignorance of the organizers of this event and the parents that let their children participate in the terrorizing of a helpless animal. Frankly, it baffles the mind. And to add insult to injury, they are allowed to take them home with merely a two pate instruction manual. As someone that has shared her home with rabbits for the past 13 years I can attest that I am still learning about their care and when volunteering in he exotics room of my local shelter, there was a reason the number one rule of thumb was to never adopt out to households with children. I a wondering how many of these rabbits will ultimately end up in shelters or worse yet dumped in parks or die due to improper care. An exotics vet visit can be upwards of $500. Are these parents willing to cough up that much/

  • Marlayna Hadley

    This is a disgrace and you should be ashamed of yourselves. While I appreciate trying to educate everyone it’s ovious by video and pictures these bunnies were still mishandled. Why the need to terrorize these innocent bunnies. I’m sure there are alot of other things you could do that didn’t involve live animals to be treated so unjustly. A box,food and information on how to care for them? You’ve got to be kidding. A 1-4yr old has no clue how to handle and take care of a bunny.They need space to run and play. Is that in your care instructions? After the parents get tired of taking care of them,they will either let them lose in the wild in which they will die because they are domisticated and will not survive. Or they will turn them into a shelter. You have done a great diservice for these bunnies because you insist on having this inhumane event

    • Connie Cowan

      Turning the rabbits into a shelter would be the kindest thing possible, but I doubt there is a shelter there that takes rabbits. And there is not a rabbit rescue in the entire state of Mississippi that I know of. I wrote here about the child in front of me talking to his friend. They won a rabbit last year and he said that the rabbit’s feet stick out both ends of the small cage when he stretches out. Everything about this is sad.

    • Nik

      Unacceptable and abominable!! It really is hard to believe in 2016 such ignorance still exists. Animals should not be apart of entertainment. It just proves that southerners live up to their inbred imbicilic behavior. This needs to be shut down all together. My heart broke when I saw the fat ass idiot nearly drop the rabbit then catch it in the air probably breaking it’s back. Fools!

      • Pam Bacon

        Please keep in mind that animal cruelty goes on in pretty much every part of the US. Rodeos, circuses, fairs, horse racing, dog racing, zoos, pet shops, research facilities, hunting, fishing, trapping, factory farms and any farm which raises animals only to torture and kill them in the end to satisfy the selfish desires of “humans”.

  • Laura S.

    Usually I am a passive person but instead I think people should run out during this event and grab and yank people’s hair very hard till they fall so they understand what they were doing pain wise, maybe drag some kids by their hair with them crying so parents see what rabbits can’t show. Ugh that makes me feel so mean, and I am very non-violent, raised Quaker even. But it makes me so pissed off. Makes me want nothing to do with the south ever which is unfair to the south itself.. Even grabbing them like that will terrify them alone. The lawyer shows they don’t care, and that they are supporters of abuse. Fancy words and little boxes do nothing in the long run and its people like me that end up with those “prizes”… off of craigslist, cages left in full sun by a road, or on the side of the road itself. Prizes with sore hocs from cages, and fright of a hand thinking they will be hurt. Makes me sick.

    • BunnyLuv Mac

      I would LOVE to treat them the way they treated the rabbits. Addresses and names and I’m sure someone will be more than happy to oblige. Cruelty isn’t done in secret anymore!

      • flower23

        Borrowed from JJ above:
        “You, calling them names, and insulting them, does not good to this cause/ Perhaps you should rethink your strategy. Thank you”
        Violence is the same.

        • Ev B

          Truth hurts doesn’t it. They are a bunch of ignorant human beings. Sick of the political correctness [deleted].

          • Jacquie Schmidt

            It’s not about “political correctness”. (How I hate that phrase!) It is about the fact that education is the greatest tool that animal rights has to persuade people to do the right thing. As was said before, some of these people are ignorant (not stupid, but ignorant) of the care of rabbits and other animals. Using violence and insulting them does nothing, but dissuade them from looking at our point of view and being willing to change.

  • Margi Ciezki

    I can’t believe in 2016 that fairs are still doing this. The bunnies are terrified and it’s a horrible lesson for kids on how to treat animals. Animals also shouldn’t be given away like this – especially bunnies which require specialized vet care. Bunnies are very sensitive animals. Please come up with a much more fun and festive alternative next year. I love a county fair, but chasing poor bunnies (or any animal) shouldn’t be a part of it. BTW what reputable breeder would allow their bunnies to be used like this. Where did these bunnies come from?

    • Debbi Buegeleisen

      Margi, some were told by the Tippah Co. Sheriff’s office that Sheriff Karl Galliard of Ripley breeds the rabbits himself for this cruel event.

      • Christie Taylor

        That sounds like a conflict of interest where the prosecution of animal cruelty is involved.

  • Noelle E Penshorn

    Chasing rabbits is still not fun for the rabbits. Rabbits are not toys and children are not responsible for the long term care of rabbits. It is about time to start a different tradition that could include rabbits, like showing there skills. People train their rabbits to compete in agility courses. Do something that doesn’t traumatize rabbits.

  • Aaron Treiber

    I would argue against the complaint of purposelessness: these events have gone on for over fifteen years, the well documented practice of terrorizing and torturing rabbits is a time honored tradition! Generations of kids have now learned that their parents will take them, yearly, to a fair where they’re directed to chase, terrify, and potentially harm helpless animals under their power! A child can learn a lot from such an experience, surely.

  • Lindsey Delavan

    Two pet bunnies make my life better with their presence. Vladdy and Bebe love raisins and kale for treats, digging into their towels for fun, and generally dashing and kicking their heels to show their zest for life. They are hearty little boogers, but even carrying them from one area of my house to another makes them extremely nervous. Their heart rates go up, their nails dig in, and their little noses move a million snuffles a minute. That being said, I can’t imagine what these completely blameless, shy creatures are feeling when they are forced to participate in this misguided tradition. While most people do not have nearly the same passion for bunny companions as me, I think we generally agree that animals should be treated with compassion. Please take steps to change these unnecessarily aggressive actions.

  • You’reAllMorons

    Thank you for this wonderful article in shinning light on a practice that is animal cruelty disguised a fun for children.
    Even if safe handling is used (which it was not), this “event” is animal cruelty. To release a bunch of rabbits and have children chase them is an appalling act on it’s own. You further this by letting people take these animals home with out the proper education of what caring for a rabbit entails. A two page hand out can not explain the commitment that is required to care for a pet rabbit.

    Does this care package include that you need the same space you would give a house cat to run? Dos it explain that rabbits are a 10 year commitment and require regular vet visits? Does it explain that rabbits have specific dietary needs that cost far more than feeding cat or dog? Considering the size of the box and lack of concern shown for these animals the answer is clearly no.

    Watching that video had me in tears and literally made sick to my stomach. The casual torture of rabbits for the “entertainment of children”. I would expect a county fair to put emphasis on animal care and treatment. All adults involved in this disgusting disregard for all the rabbits involved should be ashamed of themselves; and the any officials of the fair involved in the organizing and running of this “event” should be prosecuted.

  • Jennifer MacLaughlin

    So since its tradition that makes this okay?! Rabbits are prey animals and even the racing after them is enough to stress them out and could even possibly give them a heart attack. Then the mishandling and dropping of them is unreal. This is animal abuse, these rabbits are scared and running out of fear. I feel for every one of these poor rabbits and unfortunately I fear for the remainder of their life too. If these rabbits can go home with children not knowing how to take care of them properly I doubt any one of them will have a good life. If these kids and adults think it’s okay to treat them like this from day one I highly doubt they will be well taken care of. I have house rabbits and they require more attention and work than my dogs. I hope this is stopped somehow, I really cannot believe this is allowed to go on. Just because it’s tradition doesn’t make it right.

  • Uwe Rücker

    Thank you for following up on this issue. I am one of the signers of the petition. I don’t need to go into why I think this is wrong, there are lots of comments addressing this. What I wanted to say is, why is something that has been going on for a mere 15 years considered a “tradition”? I would think that there has been a county fair longer than that that managed to do without this cruel spectacle, so don’t call it a tradition but a horrible mistake and go back to the good old days when kids had fun at the fair without torturing helpless animals.

  • Christie Taylor

    Keeping an animal as a pet should involve some forethought and compassion. Watching videos of rabbit scrambles suggests that they encourage neither. How can parents expect to raise thoughtful responsible adults in the face of such cruelty and disregard for animals? I see plenty of creatures abandoned when ‘kids get bored’ of them and parents didn’t consider that *they* are the models their children will emulate as adults. These lessons carry over and parents shouldn’t be surprised with their adult children abandon commitments like school, work, children and marriage just because they’ve become inconvenient.

  • Isabelle Rineau

    So the organisers thought it would be good enough to advise the kids not to lift the rabbits by the ears or the legs this time, then gave a box, some food and a leaflet to those who chose to take the rabbit home. TRY HARDER!!! Those organisers clearly haven’t got a clue about rabbit welfare and need educating! And so do the adults who are seen here grabbing rabbits by the neck and dropping them on the ground. If you care about rabbits you don’t release them in an crowded and noisy arena and set a bunch of young kids on to them to catch them. You also don’t let the rabbits go to anyone who fancies one without checking they have suitable accommodation and that the animals will be given the care and love that they deserve. Rabbits are not suitable pets for young children for a start. This so called tradition simply is animal abuse! It is against the law and should be banned. Tippah County Fair organisers, you have nothing to be proud about!

  • Renee L

    This is so appalling. This kind of abuse, and lack of actual education regarding rabbits is downright frightening. Rabbits can live up to 10 years, their backs are easily broken and two hands are needed to hold onto them in the proper manner. Rabbit have delicate GI tracts, needs lots of greens (but NOT all types of lettuce are safe) and hay to keep their GI tract moving. They do not do well outside in a hutch and die easily from heat. They are easily litter box trained as indoor pets, and play with toys, and their people, much like dogs do. This event is horrifying, and the fact that people participate in it makes me wonder about the human race and how cruel they can be.

  • Gina Miller

    I appreciate that the scramble is tradition, and folks don’t like to change tradition. But, once it is realized that traditions are harmful, it is time for them to change. While I understand some efforts were made to make the scramble “more” humane; the fact is, the event is still not humane, and due to its very nature cannot be conducted in a humane manner. Quite frankly, and sadly, it appears that the event will not be cancelled in the future, given the following comment in the article: “I’m sure everybody in this room knows that there have been protests and bad publicity put out about the Tippah County Fair,” Graves said. “Our fair is rich in heritage. We want to show that. Any publicity that we have, we count it as gain because that’s free publicity.” Wow! Crystal Graves, shame on you and others that support you. I hardly consider a “rich heritage” of animal abuse as something you would want to showcase or gain publicity from. What purpose does the scramble serve other than that of a bad tradition? Why can’t you focus your efforts on showing that the Tippah County Fair has a new and better heritage of doing the right thing and eliminate inhumane practices like the scramble, rather than perpetuating and taking pride in a heritage of animal abuse?

    • CharlieTango135

      Responding to Graves’ rather insensitive comment: I guess even bad publicity is welcomed!

  • Roger Higginson

    Thanks to the Daily Journal for covering this event, as it raises some important issues. Rabbits are sensitive prey animals, and there is no way that adults and children should be allowed to chase them round a large and noisy enclosure: where they will certainly be terrified, and probably injured. There are far better ways for people to become familiar with rabbits than this, and the organisers need to sit down and reflect carefully on the fact that we should not in the 21st century be creating events which are merely a crowd draw for humans, but cause great anguish for animals.

  • laura

    I appreciate the attempt at fairness in this article, because obviously these are not “bad” people who are trying to be cruel. But what it comes down to is that this event must be stopped. I am glad they made efforts to improve, and it sounds like there was a marked improvement, but it’s not good enough. Just because something has been going on for 15 years does not mean it needs to continue. Honestly, 15 years isn’t that freaking long for a tradition. Do something fun and beneficial to the community/children/families and stop this nonsense. You are causing pain and terror for these animals and there is NO good reason for it. NONE. Thank you to all those who tried so hard to stop it.

  • Chris Maynard

    a disgusting display of animal abuse. my only wish is that every single person who participated could spend a day as a rabbit to truly understand the frightening magnitude of their actions.

  • Brittany

    Sad that it’s 2016 and this barbaric event is still happening (but true for many other injustices as well). Whats supposed to be fun county fairs for families is basically a breeding ground for animal abusers, parents teaching their children that it’s okay to hurt animals. It’s about time we end cruel traditions in the name of family fun.

  • BunnyLuv Mac

    You can’t be this stupid. Seriously? NO ONE is THIS stupid? Let me hold you up by your neck, k? 😀 😀 D 😀 Isn’t that funny? Oh look, he can’t breathe. 😀 😀 😀 Isn’t that cute? WTF is WRONG with you people?! In-breeding?

  • Michael

    Please join the 21st century. This behavior was accepted years ago, when people were perhaps not aware, or more likely, desensitized. Animals are not a toy for human entertainment. They are living, feeling, caring, and loving beings.

    For anyone who has taken the time, or made the effort to befriend even a wild animal, you would know how loving and precious they are. Please, take the time to reorganize your use of these poor animals. Perhaps find some socialized rabbits who would be ok with being politely and gently introduced to children. It would be a great first step in changing the view of many, which seems to be that animals are for a humans enjoyment and meal. Both of which I personally find appalling.

  • Shame on Tippah County for abusing animals for entertainment. Shame on the sheriff of Tippah County for lying to us. The law was broken…no one was arrested. Shame on County Attorney Sean Akins for lying about how the animals would be treated. This man, Sean, lied…he stated that a demonstration would be held to show how to handle the animals…which of course, did not happen. What exactly is wrong with the people is Tippah County. Why do these people think that dropping, kicking, grabbing, yanking and terrorizing little animals is appropriate. Seriously…people…what are you thinking!?!?!

  • J J

    A tradition. Let me ask, Just because it is or was a tradition , does it make it right? Many traditions are still going around the world that are just WRONG Early marriage , Female genitalia cutting . slavery, and many more. If people thought as the fair official did about traditions, we would still have witch hunts, slavery and many other barbaric traditions allowed in the USA. Just because some of these barbaric animal traditions are still acceptable to some does not make it right! Many of us are not tree huggers and you would call us, we just want animals not to be tortured or made to suffer. If you think that is wrong of us, it is YOU , that has a problem.

  • Cat Seye

    Morons.

    Human race ( large majority) stem from sociopaths to psychopaths abusing and killing animals all over the world in every field of bus, entertainment, medical, and just for the heck or fun or 25 seconds of fame, then you have the uneducated, undereducated, ignorant who do things like this. Putting on this mass abuse and those participating. Teaching children yet again, animals are just things
    You people are asshats !!!

  • Susan Rodgers

    How can the journal, put in small letters because they don’t deserve to be capitalized, dare to print such lies. What happened was plain cruelty and where were the governor, sheriff, district attorney. They made promises that turned out to be lies. Is this the kind of officials we want representing us, Liers. Just politicians out for money and themselves. They say anything, then look out for their best interest only. Shame on them and anyone who backs them up, including the journal, not news just lies..

  • Rita Smith

    As an animal rescuer in Oregon, I am called upon to rescue many rabbits. Rabbits are very fragile animals, and fear and stress can cause many issues, including death for them. To have them used for entertainment, and then disposed of afterward in any way the family may see fit, does not help young people learn respect for other living beings. Many of my fellow rescuers in Oregon and Washington have been following this story. We hope this event is replaced with something more meaningful for all involved, that fosters compassion over selfishness.

  • flower23

    **********Attention, SHERIFF KARL GALLAIRD & SEAN AKINS: **************
    Why no arrests?! Yet! There are videos of dropping rabbits!
    Mississippi Statute 97-41-5, which states that it’s a misdemeanor to carry an animal improperly with your hands: “If any person shall carry, or cause to be carried by hand or in or upon any vehicle or other conveyance, any creature other than a dog or cat in a cruel or inhuman manner, he shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

  • Carol M. Kommerstad-Reiche

    This event is cruel and entirely unnecessary, sending the wrong message to children

  • Rossella Brederode

    Jesus, chasing rabbits, which are PREY ANIMALS, in a fanatic way like this is literally the worst thing you could do.
    And have it done by children, no less.
    Some people wouldn’t even handle their phone to their kid, in fear it mighy break.
    This is EXACTLY why you wouldn’t let children handle fragile animals like rabbits.
    THEY. MIGHT. BREAK.
    Children often don’t know what they’re doing, especially when they’re running and having fun, which is another reason why this is a horrible, terrible idea.
    I can’t believe I have to explain this.
    It’s not a hard concept!

    If you really want to organize an event “rich in heritage”, do it in a respectful manner, to all creatures.

    • CharlieTango135

      I know, Rossella. Why can’t these people grasp the effect of their behavior? In a word….empathy. It’s non-existent in so many people. And that’s both sad and terrifying.

  • Marina Capella

    This entire event is deeply disturbing. Not only does it terrorize and potentially cause injury to poor animals, the article also says that people have the option of taking the rabbits home. I believe this also encourages people to take a pet home that they do not know how to properly care for. Many people buy or get rabbits and end up neglecting or improperly caring for them. This whole event just encourages animal abuse and improper care. Please help to stop it!

  • Monika Aebischer

    Effort made, results still lack — rabbits can die of fear and chasing them is abusive. If they like this as sport, how about chasing toddlers around by fearful creatures?

  • Arlette Payne

    This has got to be the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen! Chasing scared animals…a tradition?? It’s only been going on for 15 years, and hardly looks like fun. Nobody would miss it if they dropped it. It only makes the community look ignorant and backward. I’m sure there are many more creative fun things you could think of doing. How about having people dress in bunny suits to be caught?? Use your heads!!

  • Anne

    Unbelievable disgusting cruelty to these innocent rabbits. WE can be mistaken if we thought this senseless horror was happening in the most backward country at the end of this planet and not the USA.

  • Pam Bacon

    Call it what you like, it’s cruelty, at the fair and when the kids get the rabbits home. Rabbits are not appropriate pets for children. Rabbits are fragile and require special handling and special diets. They require regular veterinary care that believe me does not come cheap. Stop this cruel and insane stupidity.

  • mans

    I’m no good in english but seriously, you NEED to stop this. There are several events and such to take your kids to, this is something you shouldn’t show or teach to them. Poor animals are mistreated and clearly terrified and suffering, it’s 2016 people.

    I usually do not send comments to something like this (I know, I know), but since I found this, I immediatelly signed and have been following how this progress goes on.

  • Jax

    I find the whole event abhorrent, personally. The use of live animals for any reason is unacceptable, they are not things for our amusement or use, they are living, feeling and frightened beings, that also experience pain and terror. What possible reason can there be for hosting such a cruel event, I cannot imagine. It is a black mark against Tippah, the world is watching.

  • Balak

    Animal cruelty like this is just disgusting. Any living creature should be treated like an equal and nothing less. Humanity should know better by now.

  • This cruel, primitive event only teaches children that animals are objects of amusement and not sensitive living beings. Anyone with compassion in their heart would stop this brutal entertainment.

  • Edie Sayeg

    Rabbits being terrorized – mishandled – dropped. How these people cannot see this is cruel is beyond me. As the saying goes “You cannot fix stupid!” I hope that the good people of Tupelo, Tippah County and all of Mississippi in addition to the anti-cruelty groups will keep up the pressure on this fair and their “precious traditions.” This can be fixed by these good people stepping up to the plate and putting an end to this horrific tradition. It is taught to all college students that traditions are a fallacy and now Wikipedia spells it out:
    Appeal to tradition (also known as argumentum ad antiquitatem,[1] appeal to antiquity, or appeal to common practice) is a common fallacy in which a thesis is deemed correct on the basis that it is correlated with some past or present tradition. The appeal takes the form of “this is
    right because we’ve always done it this way.”[2]

    An appeal to tradition essentially makes two assumptions that are not necessarily true:
    The old way of thinking was proven correct when introduced, i.e. since the old way of thinking was
    prevalent, it was necessarily correct. In reality, this may be false—the tradition might be entirely based on incorrect grounds.
    The past justifications for the tradition are still valid at present:
    In reality, the circumstances may have changed; this assumption may also therefore be untrue.
    It is time for Mississippi to step into the 21st Century and let cruel traditions die the death they deserve – not the innocent animals!

  • Summer R.

    The changes made to the event this year were a meager attempt to disguise animal cruelty. This “tradition” needs to be discontinued. As society has grown in awareness, many activities previously deemed acceptable are no longer excusable. We know that animals feel pain and fear. We know children are highly impressionable and can carry the lessons they learn in childhood throughout their life. We know the extensive injuries and fatalities that can be caused by improper care, both of humans and animals. Please consider stopping this event from ever happening again. Traditions that cause deliberate and irreparable damage do not deserve to be continued.

  • Linda Boyce

    ONE WORD DISGUSTING

  • olivia

    Thank you for covering this and exposing the cruelty. Definitely plenty of fun family events that don’t involve chasing,dragging, injuring and killing animals. Thank you for the progress this awareness is bringinh.

  • Draci

    Please end this! It makes me sick to see how these little bunnies are treated. Don’t they think, that the rabbits are scared to death?

  • Evelyn_K

    I am deeply saddened at the suffering caused by this event. The immediate suffering of the frightened rabbits being chased and roughly handled as they are confused, wondering what is being done to them.

    Then the on-going, long-term suffering the rabbits will endure being at the mercy of those who view this event as good fun.

    It is a lot of work to provide a rabbit a good life. I shared my home with rescued rabbits (adopted from animal shelters) for over 20 years. Rabbits should not be handed out like prizes. They are in for a miserable life if taken home by those who cannot make the sacrifices needed to provide an enjoyable life for these interesting, delightful creatures.

  • Angel Lopez

    Awesome article, too bad our petition wasn’t heeded, no back up from any officials. It really hurt to watch that scramble and know those bunnies had no idea why they were being subjected to such torcher.

  • erniejay

    What a sadistically sick mind must be operating in the mine of anyone thinks these asinine and cruel events up in the first place or supports them. Such folks need to be locked up for public safety as well as animals’ welfare. There is absolutely no redeeming value or merit in this barbaric activity. Citizens should be ashamed of the bad name it gives their community.

  • TWBDB

    STOP IT ALREADY !! Ever wonder why so many view animal rights activism as an overblown reactionary venue. This was a toddler event not a fox hunt.

  • Rosemary Underhay

    To present this activity as entertainment is to reinforce ignorance and teach lack of respect for living creatures. It is demeaning to people and terrifying for animals. Stop teaching people to be stupid and stop permitting cruelly to animals. Shame on the organisers.

  • Ev B

    Really something wrong with these so called humans if they think abusing/scaring/mishandling animals is entertainment and something to teach their human brats. Pathetic bunch of idiots. Same goes for offering the rabbits as pets. They are a live long responsibility, just like any pet is. Most will probably just be dumped outside by the ignorant people.

  • Lisa Clark-kahn

    HOW ABOUT WE JUST LEARN TO LEAVE ANIMALS ALONE AND NOT BE BULLIES TO THEM.I KNOW ITS A CRAZY THOUGHT BUT HOW ABOUT WE JUST BE NICE.

  • Lisa Clark-kahn

    DID YOU NOTICE HOW PATHETIC SHE THINKS ANIMALS LIVES ARE,REDUCING THEIR LIFE TO A CAGE, A BOX OF FOOD PELLETS AT THE END OF THE NIGHT YA KNOW IN CASE ANYONE HUMAN WANTED TO TAKE THE DUMB CREATURE HOME AT THE END OF THE BULLING SESSION..HELLO NO BEING WANTS TO LIVE ITS LIVE IN A CAGE YOU FREAK…

  • Lisa Scharin

    WOW! With over 70,000 people signing a petition against this-they STILL went ahead with this barbaric, backward “event”??? SORRY-BUT you JUST showed the country you are in the DARK ages!!!! Many “traditions” need to end in order for a society to advance and progress into the future! We learn and become more aware-I would HOPE! Slavery was considered a “tradition”, also dogfighting, fox hunting, this has been banned in many places and soon bullfighting and other EGREGIOUS acts against animals WILL END! This “event” teaches children to be indifferent to the vulnerability and suffering of other living beings! There are SO many other activities to make a tradition! Children can have a talent contest, do 3 legged races, obstacle courses and do competition like in the Olympics. They can do art and create something for prices-NOT terrorize innocent rabbits! What I read about the rabbits in small boxes is abuse!!!! Having an animal as a pet is a HUGE responsibility and NOT a “novelty”. Animals are NOT toys-this is VERY inhumane, ignorant!
    I also know Doll Stanley personally and she is an amazing women who has dedicated her life to animals-people like her and ALL the others-my self included need to be heard and more changes need to be made to END this type of draconian “event’ disguised as “tradition” I am TIRED of the excuses people come up with to justify doing stupid, heartless things and when animals are involved-it makes it even worse!

  • Lisa Scharin

    Yes, and when the rabbits bite the children-who is to be blamed??? Yet ANOTHER STUPID thing people do to animals and the animals suffer more than anything!!! Tippah County-you are in the DARK ages!!!!

  • Jacquie Schmidt

    Excellent job on journalism! Thank you to Zack Orsborn for writing this truthful and insightful article and to the Daily Journal for approving the article. It is greatly appreciated!