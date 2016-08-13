Tippah County Fair makes efforts for better rabbit care after petition surfaces

By Zack Orsborn

Daily Journal

TUPELO – After rabbits were taken out of their cages and let loose on the Tippah County Fair Grounds, kids and their parents waited behind a white chalk line drawn into the dirt floor in the main building.

Crystal Graves, fair volunteer, addressed the crowd of nearly 250 attendees on Thursday before she started her countdown for the kids to chase and catch rabbits at the Tippah County Fair Rabbit Scramble.

A couple weeks before, a petition on change.org surfaced calling for the ban of the Rabbit Scramble, a fair tradition for more than 15 years.

The petition included images – taken from the Tippah County Fair Grounds Facebook page that have since been deleted – of six children holding rabbits by the ears or neck along with a video of the alleged animal abuse.

The petition garnered 51,216 signatures and spurred the call for a protest.

“I’m sure everybody in this room knows that there have been protests and bad publicity put out about the Tippah County Fair,” Graves said. “Our fair is rich in heritage. We want to show that. Any publicity that we have, we count it as gain because that’s free publicity.”

Because of the petition and outcry, Graves shared how to “handle” the rabbits. She asked that no one pick the rabbits up by the legs or ears, but that they may grab the body of the rabbit.

Fair volunteers were on the ground to make sure the rabbits were handled correctly.

Families who caught rabbits were given a “care kit,” which included a cardboard box, a bag of food, and a two-page guide on how to properly take care of them if they chose to take the rabbit home.

“It’s one more way we can help you take better care of your rabbit when you get it home,” she said.

Sean Akins, lawyer for Tippah County, denied a request for comment at the Fair, but sent a statement through email addressing the controversy.

In the statement, he said county officials received numerous calls and emails regarding the Rabbit Scramble. Tippah County recognized their right to disagree and “appreciates their interest in improving our county.”

“The Tippah County Fair Association appreciates the concern for the rabbits and is equally interested in the health and safety of the animals at the Fair,” the statement read. “Neither the Fair Association nor any county officials condone the abuse of animals. The Fair Association has put measures in place that are intended to permit the children to enjoy the event while protecting the animals.”

The statement also said there would be a demonstration on how to properly hold and carry the rabbits, but no physical demonstration was shown on Thursday.

Once the kids and parents were given the go-ahead, they darted for the rabbits. No rabbits were picked up the ears or legs during both the 1 and 2 age group and the 3 and 4 age group.

One adult participant dropped a rabbit numerous times but managed to catch the rabbit as it tried to escape. Another adult was seen holding a rabbit by its neck.

Desensitization

Doll Stanley, director of Justice for Animals Campaign, believes the Rabbit Scramble is a “pointless event,” and even though it doesn’t teach kids to abuse animals, it teaches them to “improperly take of care of them.”

After seeing the images and videos of the past Rabbit Scrambles, Stanley said the event violated Mississippi Statute 97-41-5, which state that it’s a misdemeanor to carry an animal improperly with your hands: “If any person shall carry, or cause to be carried by hand or in or upon any vehicle or other conveyance, any creature other than a dog or cat in a cruel or inhuman manner, he shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

According to rabbit.org, picking up a rabbit by the ears damages cartilage. When a rabbit’s body is suspended without support, it can fracture the rabbit’s spine, leading to paralysis.

“It may be fun for adults. It may be tradition, but isn’t it time when we break from tradition when it doesn’t have a purpose?” Stanley said. “You’re not teaching kids to respectfully take care of animals.”

Stanley said the Rabbit Scramble “desensitizes” children to not respect rabbits, which are considered prey animals.

“It’s not a bullfight, but the reality is, you’re looking at one of the most vulnerable animals,” she said. “If you had an adult twist your ear, it hurts. I promise you, the rabbits are not having fun. They are terrified.”

Along with the Animal Advocacy Initiative of Mississippi, Stanley and her team offered Tippah County officials an alternative to the Rabbit Scramble.

They want to get a team of young people to coordinate events with kids that are “packed with fun.”

“It’s time for us to take a step back, be respectful and implement something that is a win for everyone, including the rabbits,” Stanley said.

zack.orsborn@journalinc.com

Twitter: @thedaily_zack