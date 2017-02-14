Tishomingo deputies make large Xanax bust

Daily Journal

IUKA – A routine stop at a safety checkpoint Saturday led to a large seizure of prescription drugs.

A car pulled up to the safety checkpoint on Highway 350 on Saturday, and the driver appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. A search revealed 216 tablets of Xanax (Alprazolam) along with marijuana.

David Michael Jones, 21, of 301 South King St., Booneville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Tishomingo County Jail. Bond has been set at $1,500.