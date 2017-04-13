Tishomingo deputies make theft arrests

Daily Journal

IUKA – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests involving thefts, one dating back four months.

In late December, someone broke into a County Road 1235 Burnsville home, causing damage and stealing prescription medication. New information led to the arrest Wednesday of Benny Ray Ross, 42, of County Road 346, Glen. He is charged with the burglary of a dwelling, and bond has not been set.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 961 in the Belmont area about the theft of a large sum of money. The investigation showed the man’s adult son, who lived at the residence, had taken the money and illegally possessed a prescription drug.

Barry Blake Dexter, 35, of 1441 County Road 961, Belmont, was charged with grand larceny and misdemeanor possession of Suboxone. Bond has not been set.