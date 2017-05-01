Tishomingo woman sentenced for exploiting vulnerable person

Daily Journal

JACKSON – A Tishomingo County woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to exploiting a vulnerable person.

Scharla Huff, 39, of Tishomingo, was arrested March 6 following at investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with assistance from the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department.

Huff was indicted by a Tishomingo County grand jury on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person. She was charged with participating in a scheme to steal cash and checks belonging to a vulnerable person.

Huff pleaded guilty in Tishomingo Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Paul S. Funderburk. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five suspended and five to serve, followed by five years of post-supervision release.

Huff was ordered to pay full restitution to the victim, as well as $100 to the Mississippi Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund and $500 in fines.