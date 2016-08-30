Tournament to help keep autism center on course

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Autism Center of Northeast Mississippi is hoping the Tupelo Luncheon Civitans can help it go the distance.

Golfers will tee up to support the autism center on Monday at the Civitans’ sixth annual golf tournament at Okolona Country Club.

“Every bit helps,” said Brittany Cuevas, director of business development and administration for the center. “Donations are helping us keep the doors open.”

The club will split the proceeds between the Tupelo center and Civitan Internal Research Center, which studies autism, Alzheimer’s and other neurological and developmental conditions.

“It’s part of our mission,” to help children and those with disabilities, said Marla Elmore, who is one of the event organizers.

Registration for the tournament will begin at 7 a.m., and the four-person scramble will start at 8 a.m. The $50 per person entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and post-tournament fish fry.

Funds from the golf tournament and other community donors will go to the center’s scholarship fund, which allows the center to offer sliding scale fees to families whose children need applied behavioral analysis therapy.

“We’re stretching (the dollars) as far as we can get them,” Cuevas said.

Right now, the staff is able to provide 27 children therapy services four hours a week. There are 100 children on the waiting list.

The center is several steps closer to receiving Medicaid reimbursement. Earlier this year, its certified applied behavior analysts passed the newly established state licensure requirements, Cuevas said. The center has completed the paperwork with Medicaid and is awaiting final approval as a provider.

Once Medicaid approves it, the center will be able to apply for some limited reimbursement under temporary codes, but the hope for a sustainable stream of funding that will allow the center to provide more therapy lies with the more comprehensive permanent codes for service.

The Division of Medicaid is working on the permanent codes for applied behavioral analysis for a state plan amendment, which will have be submitted to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for approval, said Erin Barham, Division of Medicaid deputy administrator for communications.

