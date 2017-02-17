Toyota donates $750,000 to Jackson museums

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Toyota Motor Co., which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Mississippi, announced Thursday it is donating $750,000 to the museums opening in Jackson later this year in conjunction with the celebration of Mississippi’s 200th year of statehood.

The donation to what is known as the 2 Museum Project was announced during a news conference at the state Capitol attended by Toyota officials, Gov. Phil Bryant, state Department of Archives and History officials and Northeast Mississippi legislators.

The donation will result in the Toyota gallery, which will be the main permanent gallery at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and will help advance programming at the Museum of Mississippi History. And importantly, the donation will help provide a traveling exhibit annually for three years to the Northeast Mississippi area, where Toyota employs about 2,000 people at its Blue Springs plant in Union County producing the Corolla sedan.

The donation fits into Toyota’s stated mission of helping the communities of Northeast Mississippi, said Rep. Mac Huddleston, R-Pontotoc, who attended the news conference.

Sean Suggs, Toyota Mississippi vice president of manufacturing, spoke at the news conference, saying “I am honored to work for a company that cherishes diversity and inclusiveness” and to participate through the gift in helping tell the story of Mississippi.

Akitoshi Ichino, the new president of Toyota Mississippi, also attended the event.

“We are excited to partner with the museums to educate future generations about a critical time in Mississippi’s history,” said Adrienne Trimble, general manager for diversity and inclusion at Toyota North America, in a news release. “We thought that this donation would be an excellent way to mark our 10-year anniversary in the state, contributing to something we care deeply about and that can make a lasting impact with our youth and the community.”

Reuben Anderson, chair for the Foundation for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, said the Toyota gift “ensures students across the state will have access to the museums, that teachers are supported by them and that communities are inspired by them.”

The museums, which will share a lobby area in their location just east of downtown Jackson, are slated to open in December in conjunction with Mississippi’s 200th birthday. The state has invested $90 million in the projects, and the Foundation for Mississippi History has raised $17 million from private sources.

Bryant touted the impact of the museums and said he is “proud to have partners like Toyota.”

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9