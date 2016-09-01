Toyota grant to fund JA school aid programs

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two programs serving students in the Tupelo Public School District got a financial boost from Toyota Mississippi on Wednesday.

The programs, Silent Servings and Clothes Closet, both run by Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo received $10,000 from Toyota through a grant.

Silent Servings provides snack bags to students referred by counselors. The snack bags are distributed every other Friday and are designed to privide students in need with healthy snacks over the weekend when they don’t have access to school meals.

Silent Servings currently serves 70 students per week through Junior Auxiliary. JA serves Lawhon, Lawndale and Carver elementary schools as well as the Early Childhood Education Center.

The rest of the Tupelo schools are served by First United Methodist Church of Tupelo.

Clothes Closet provides students in need with clothing. Students are referred by school counselors, schedule an appointment and are invited to come shop JA’s clothes closet and be fitted for several outfits or other items of clothing that they need.

Kathryn Ragsdale, external communications officer at Toyota Mississippi, said the company seeks to support these kinds of community services.

“Programs like this really speak to our two pillars – continuous improvement and respect for people – so these two programs help to support our neighbors and our communities,” Ragsdale said.

Meg Gibens, JA president, said the Toyota money will help fund the expansion and extend the reach of the programs.

From last year to this year, the number of students served by Silent Servings has nearly doubled, Gibens said.

Christy Carroll, principal at Carver Elementary School, said Silent Servings and Clothes Closet do more than feed and clothe students.

“It really means a lot more than just a bag of food for a child,” Carroll said. “Their basic needs have been met, and they feel better about themselves at school. They are making a big difference in the lives of these children.”

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent