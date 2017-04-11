Toyota Mississippi making ‘exciting’ announcement

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

BLUE SPRINGS – Marking its 10th anniversary in Northeast Mississippi this year, Toyota Mississippi has scheduled an “exciting announcement about our community involvement” on Thursday at the plant.

An invitation to the private event says, “It is the goal of Toyota to be committed to and involved in the communities in which we live and work. As part of that commitment, Toyota Mississippi is announcing our exciting new plans to better involve the community in the work we do at the plant.

The announcement will be Thursday at 11 a.m., and some of the VIPs scheduled include Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.), Gov. Phil Bryant and Toyota Mississippi vice president of administration Mike Botkin.

The event does not appear to be an announcement of the long-awaited second-phase expansion of the plant, which would mean additional production would be added.

The nearly 2 million-square-foot plant now employs 2,000 workers. While plans for the Blue Springs plant were announced in early 2007, the global economic downturn delayed the opening of the plant. Production officially began in October 2011.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky on Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. announced it was investing $1.33 billion at its plant in Georgetown, the site of its first plant in North America.

Toyota also is making it the first North American plant to begin making vehicles using the Toyota New Global Architecture, or TNGA, with the Camry sedan.

“This $1.33 billion investment is part of Toyota’s plan to invest $10 billion dollars in the U.S. over the next five years, on top of the nearly $22 billion Toyota has invested in the U.S. over the past 60 years,” said Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America.

Toyota Kentucky, which opened in 1986, is the automaker’s largest plant in the world, employing 8,200 workers. No new jobs will be added at the plant, which makes about a quarter of all Toyota vehicles made in North America. The Avalon and Lexus ES350 sedans also are built there.

According to the Associated Press, state officials added up to $43.5 million in tax incentives, making Toyota eligible for up to $190 million in incentives that span several projects. The performance-based incentives allow Toyota to keep a portion of its investment through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job retention and new capital investment goals, officials said.

dennis.seid@journalinc.com

Twitter: @dennisseid