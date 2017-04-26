Toyota unveils new family learning program in Tupelo

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Kimberly Ledbetter is a 32-year-old single mother who joined the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi last November. Since then, she has seen the impact the organization has been able to make on her 6-year-old daughter’s education.

“I’ve learned how to work better with my daughter on homework and reading,” Ledbetter said. “(The FRC) has helped us with more time to focus on her goals in school.”

On Tuesday, Toyota, the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) and the FRC presented the Toyota Family Learning program, a two-generation model that focuses on offering a solution to the educational challenges facing low-income and ethnically diverse families.

The FRC received a three-year, $175,000 grant from Toyota and NCFL to launch the program.

An estimated 55 parents and children are enrolled in Toyota Family Learning at three sites in Tupelo. The program will help empower parents and caregivers, as well as their children, to become engaged in their schools and communities. Ledbetter said her daughter, who was born prematurely and suffers from hearing loss as a result, has benefitted the most from the new program.

“She’s gone from struggling to now improving her reading scores and having better behavior in school,” she said.

Families spend time throughout the week learning together, gaining skills to help their children succeed in and outside the classroom.

Parents also build several important skills, including technology, language, literacy and job skills. Results of an independent evaluation from Penn State University of participants graduating from Toyota Family Learning in 2016 show 94 percent became a better parent, 79 percent improved their English skills, 47 percent upgraded skills to keep a current job and 40 percent got a better job.

“The purpose of our program is to help children and parents simultaneously,” NCFL VP of external affairs Shea Coughlin said. “Parents are pursuing their own education and economic goals, and children pursue their educational and developmental goals. The families also learn to be active in their own communities to make the changes they want to see.”

Since 1991, NCFL and Toyota have partnered to provide family literacy programs to more than 2 million families across the country.

“This program is one of 16 family literacy programs Toyota has across the United States,” Toyota Mississippi VP of administration Mike Botkin said. “We are proud to open such a great resource here in North Mississippi. It is important that we invest in the communities where our team members live and work.”

After Tuesday’s unveiling, families participated in several Parent and Child Together (PACT) Time activities, including building birdhouses, potting plants and a Family Service Learning project in which the families made blankets for adopted grandparents.

The Toyota Family Learning initiative also includes two online learning communities: Family Time Machine, which encourages grantee site families to learn and thrive together, and Toyota Family Trails, a website that inspires families nationwide to learn through family exploration and adventure.

