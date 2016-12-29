TPD moves into new headquarters

Alicia Waldrop, left, and Gary Finney discuss installation of one last piece of equipment for a crime lab in the new Tupelo Police Department Headquarters.

Alicia Waldrop, left, and Gary Finney discuss installation of one last piece of equipment for a crime lab in the new Tupelo Police Department Headquarters.

TUPELO – After four months of delays, the Tupelo Police Department began moving into its new headquarters at the corner of Front and Franklin streets in downtown Tupelo Wednesday.

Maj. Jackie Clayton moves the first boxes of his belongings into the new Tupelo Police Department headquarters on Front Street Wednesday.

Maj. Jackie Clayton moves the first boxes of his belongings into the new Tupelo Police Department headquarters on Front Street Wednesday.

Beginning today, anyone needing a copy of a police report or to complete police paperwork will need to go to the new building at 400 N. Front St.

The administrative and non-emergency phones will be switched from the temporary offices at the airport to the new location by mid-morning today.

Officials broke ground on the $10 million, 34,000-square-foot building in April 2015.

