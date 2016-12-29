TPD moves into new headquarters

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – After four months of delays, the Tupelo Police Department began moving into its new headquarters at the corner of Front and Franklin streets in downtown Tupelo Wednesday.

Beginning today, anyone needing a copy of a police report or to complete police paperwork will need to go to the new building at 400 N. Front St.

The administrative and non-emergency phones will be switched from the temporary offices at the airport to the new location by mid-morning today.

Officials broke ground on the $10 million, 34,000-square-foot building in April 2015.