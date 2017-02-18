TPSD awards bid for ECEC renovations

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – On the heels of the completion of its newest building, another construction project is scheduled to begin this summer at the King Early Childhood Education Center.

This time, the school’s older buildings will be renovated from top to bottom.

The Tupelo Public School District school board awarded a $2.24 million bid for the project to the Tupelo-based McCarty King Construction Company at its Tuesday night meeting.

That cost covers projects originally outlined when the district’s $44 million bond issue was passed, as well as several additional upgrades.

The work will be paid for with the bond money.

William Dexter, architect with the Pryor and Morrow architecture firm, said he recommended the McCarty bid because it will get the most work done at only a slightly higher cost to the district than that of the original plans.

Pryor and Morrow worked on ECEC’s six-classroom building addition and will also handle the renovations.

Without the additional upgrades, the cost of the project would have been $1.8 million.

“You’re actually getting a good bit more work for not that much more money,” Dexter said.

The school’s main building, excluding the recently completed classroom addition, will also receive a face lift.

New windows, HVAC units, lighting, doors and ceiling tile and grid will be installed throughout.

The whole school will also get a fresh coat of paint, and the roof will be replaced.

In addition to those renovations to the inside of the main building, the HVAC unit and lighting in the gym will be replaced. A seamless insulated roof system will also be installed on the gym building.

On the cafeteria building, a section of the canopy will be removed and replaced with a new aluminum canopy.

Both the school’s cafeteria and gym buildings will be painted on the exterior with an elastomeric coating, which seals the building and prevents water leaks.

Lastly, almost all of the school’s interior walls will be painted with anti-microbial paint, which kills infection-causing bacteria and helps prevent them from spreading.

Gearl Loden, superintendent of Tupelo Schools, said at the school board meeting that the renovations will freshen up the interior and exterior of ECEC’s campus, making it more inviting and cohesive.

According to Dexter, work is slated to begin in May and be completed in July.

