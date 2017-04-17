TPSD board awards bid for Parkway renovations

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo Public School District School Board awarded a bid for upcoming renovations to Parkway Elementary School after having had to rebid the project because of budget concerns.

The original bids on the project were too high, but after rebidding the project, the board awarded a $443,700 bid to Tupelo-based Conditioned Air, Inc. to tackle the renovations.

When bids were opened on the project earlier this year, the lowest and best bid came in approximately 35 percent over budget.

According to TPSD director of operations Andy Cantrell, the school board decided it was best to reject the bids and rebid in late March in order to try to save money.

“Conditioned Air also completed a similar job at Lawndale this past summer,” Cantrell said. “They did a great job, and we feel confident they will at Parkway.”

Cantrell said there was more interest from contractors the second time around, and as a result, the district saved about $81,000 from the first bid.

“This amount was only 14 percent over budget and much easier to digest, especially considering how construction is booming in our area,” Cantrell said.

The renovations at Parkway will include new LED lighting with sensors and new tile flooring to replace carpet in some classrooms.

Parkway will receive relatively minor work compared to some of the district’s older buildings, like Lawhon Elementary School, which will undergo major renovations this summer.

All of this summer’s renovation projects on TPSD campuses will be funded by the district’s $44-million bond issue.

Cantrell said he still expects the Parkway project to be completed on time despite the delay in awarding a bid.

Renovations at Parkway are slated to be done by the time school starts in August.