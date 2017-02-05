TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Northeast Mississippi is well-represented among this year’s Governor’s Awards winners, with both the Tupelo Public School District and the CREATE Foundation being recognized for their community partnerships.

The Governor’s Awards are given each year by the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education to school districts, community organizations and other groups who have forged impactful partnerships within the communities they serve.

Award recipients were announced earlier this week and will be recognized by Governor Phil Bryant at the Governor’s Awards Luncheon in Jackson on March 1.

The Tupelo Public School District has been awarded the highest honor, a Governor’s Award of Distinction, for its Growing Healthy Waves program in partnership with Food Corps of Mississippi.

Growing Healthy Waves promotes healthy eating habits in Tupelo schools by providing nutrition education and bringing healthy and locally sourced fruits and vegetables into cafeterias.

Students learn to plant and tend to gardens and cook with the produce after harvest.

Donna Loden, volunteer with Growing Healthy Waves, works closely with the schools on these various projects.

“We’re thrilled about the award,” Loden said. “I think it’s an affirmation.”

A Food Corps representative also works with teachers and students throughout the school year.

The program began nearly three-and-a-half years ago, Loden said, and has grown to encompass almost all of the district’s elementary schools.

“It’s a quality program,” Loden said. “We are pleased that they (Food Corps) took a chance on Tupelo three years ago, and we really feel like it has paid dividends as we continue and these children age.”

The district also received a Governor’s Award in 2013 in partnership with the city of Tupelo. That award recognized the school district and city’s teamwork on projects throughout the community.

The CREATE Foundation was awarded for its partnership with schools across the Northeast Mississippi region, particularly through its “Imagine the Possibilities” career expo.

The first expo took place in October 2015 serving 3,500 students from Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties. In 2016, CREATE expanded the event to include more than 7,000 students from 14 additional counties across the region.

The expo allows students to explore career options through hands-on exhibits and personal interactions with professionals from Northeast Mississippi companies.

The event is funded by sponsors, including the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.

Mike Clayborne, CREATE Foundation president, said plans for the expo were in the works long before the first event was held, making the award even more meaningful.

“I think for it to be recognized as one of the top education partnerships is certainly rewarding, and I think it further underscores that it is a good event and that it is making a difference,” Clayborne said.

In planning each year’s expo, CREATE works closely with school counselors, teachers and superintendents to ensure the event will meet students’ needs and run smoothly.

The expo also involves partnerships between CREATE and more than 135 businesses who volunteer time and resources to making it happen.

