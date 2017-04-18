TPSD, Lee County expect low teacher turnover

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – As local school districts start to make hires for the upcoming school year, district leaders say they expect low rates of teacher turnover and fewer job openings.

While filling all open positions may take until July, superintendents are now beginning to get an idea of how many positions they need to fill and how many teachers or other staff members will retire.

In the Tupelo Public School District, superintendent Gearl Loden said the district typically fills few positions each year because of a small number of openings.

In recent years, staff cuts due to attrition have also resulted in fewer hires from year to year, Loden said.

“We don’t have the best numbers at this point but aren’t expecting any major changes,” Loden said. “Right now, I’m not seeing any big changes or anything alarming.”

Jimmy Weeks, superintendent of the Lee County School District, said the district’s teacher turnover rate has hovered around 19 percent for certified staff for the past three years, and he expects this year’s rate will be similar.

“When you have 30 folks retire and you’ve got 500 certified staff members, and then you have another eight or 10 who take a job somewhere else or move, the percentages do add up,” Weeks said.

Weeks said although the percentage may sound high, the number of openings is fairly low relative to the total number of certified staff in the district.

Generally, Weeks said, schools on the south end of the district – Shannon, Verona and Plantersville schools – see a few more openings than Guntown and Saltillo schools each year.

All in all, Weeks said he anticipates those trends to hold true although he won’t be sure until contracts are returned.

“I don’t see any reason why it would change drastically one way or the other,” Weeks said.

Contracts are given to teachers toward the end of each school year to be returned to the district indicating whether or not they plan to return the next school year.

In Tupelo, contracts have already been sent out and Loden said he hopes to have those back soon. In Lee County, Weeks said contracts will be sent out in the next few weeks.

Perhaps the most anticipated hire TPSD will make for the 2017-18 school year will be the person to replace Jason Harris as principal at Tupelo High School.

Harris will move to the Columbia School District as superintendent in July after six years at THS.

Loden said he hopes to have the hire made and announced by the end of May.

The position has been posted, and the district has been advertising the opening for about a week.

After the district feels it has a good group of candidates, Loden said they will begin interviewing applicants.

At TPSD’s April 11 school board meeting, Loden said the interview process will not be public because he does not want to deter anyone with concerns about upsetting their current school or district from applying.

Loden said he feels keeping the interview process private until the announcement of a hire will strengthen the pool of candidates.

“We’re going to do our best to make sure we have the best applicants possible for THS,” Loden said.