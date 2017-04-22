TPSD makes plans for STEM initiative

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – Tupelo Public School District officials are gearing up to roll out the district’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiative when the upcoming school year begins in August.

Gearl Loden, superintendent of Tupelo Schools, spoke about the district’s plans for the initiative at Friday’s Kiwanis Club meeting.

Although the district already incorporates STEM in its curriculum, Loden said this initiative is meant to take that focus to the next level.

A major part of the initiative will be the use of Full Option Science System (FOSS) kits – teaching and learning materials designed to provide multiple, hands-on exposures to science concepts – which the district will begin phasing into kindergarten-through-sixth-grade classrooms in the fall.

“We’re really excited about this, and the teachers are really excited about it,” Loden said. “We need to provide them with the resources so they can continue to provide our students the best learning experience possible.”

The district also received permission from the Mississippi Department of Education to revamp its middle school college-and-career curriculum to align with the STEM initiative.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students currently take Information and Communication Technology classes, which expose them to career pathways, but TPSD assistant superintendent Kimberly Britton said TPSD wants those classes to be more engaging for students.

“It’s an outdated curriculum for our students – it may work in other districts, but it’s not working for us, so the state department is allowing us to make them applicable to our community,” Britton said.

With the new curriculum, during each nine-week grading period, students will focus on a different STEM career pathway – computer science, engineering and banking/finance – and get immersed in the skills related to each one.

Britton said they are working on developing a healthcare component as well, but that may be added later.

In addition to the new curriculum, middle school students will take yearly field trips to area universities and community colleges to learn about the academics offered at the schools.

Some students only visit college campuses when attending athletic events, and some have never visited a college campus at all, Britton said, so the field trips will aim to show students that colleges have more to offer than sports.

“We’ve been doing some of that already, but we’re going to be more intentional about that,” Britton said.

The district is also adding an Advanced Placement computer science class at Tupelo High School.

To effectively implement these things, teachers will spend time training with FOSS representatives. Several other teachers will spend part of their summer at the University of California at Berkeley to study STEM and work with the university’s state-of-the-art robotics systems.

Britton said she expects the first year of implementation to be a process of working out the kinks.

Britton said she believes the initiative will take three years to fully implement.

According to Loden, the district will introduce and provide training for the FOSS kits in increments.

“The biggest thing is we’re not trying to do everything at once,” Loden said. “We’ve got a lot of components, but we’re going at a slower pace.”

Representatives from Delta Education, which developed FOSS, will train teachers and come back for follow-up visits to observe the kits in action and ensure they’re teaching and using the materials effectively.