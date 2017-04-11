TPSD names 2017 Parent of the Year

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – When Karmel Davis first stepped foot into Parkway Elementary School, she said she felt right at home.

Shortly thereafter, she hit the ground running, getting involved at the school and getting to know its students and staff.

Davis was named the Tupelo Public School District’s 2017 Parent of the Year on Tuesday night at the school board’s evening meeting at Tupelo High School.

“I feel so humbled, and I feel so honored,” Davis said. “I didn’t expect to get recognized for something I just do.”

This is the second year a parent from Parkway has been awarded the designation.

A Parent of the Year is named at the school level as well, and the district-level Parent of the Year is chosen from that group of parents.

Being named TPSD’s Parent of the Year also puts Davis in the running to be named the state of Mississippi’s 2017 Parent of the Year, which will be selected by the Mississippi Department of Education.

Davis, whose son, Bryan, is a first-grade student at Parkway, is incoming president of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and community advisory board. She is also a member of the school district’s community advisory board.

In addition to her roles in those organizations, Davis frequently volunteers to chaperone field trips, fundraise and help with school activities. She also volunteers at Little Angels Learning Center, a daycare in Tupelo.

Mitzi Moore, principal at Parkway, said Davis’ support for public education extends beyond just her service on the PTO and at Parkway events.

“She not only volunteers her time at Parkway, but can also be found on any given day in a number of other schools across our district,” Moore said. “She has the most genuine, beautiful smile that reflects the true colors of her concern for giving all children an opportunity to experience learning in a positive environment.”

Davis is particularly passionate about TPSD’s “Growing Healthy Waves” program.

“Growing Healthy Waves” is a district-wide program in partnership with FoodCorps of Mississippi that aims to expose children to agriculture and encourage them to eat healthy, locally-sourced food.

“I feel like if children eat healthily and their basic needs are met then they’ll grow up to lead healthy lifestyles and pass that on,” Davis said. “It’s about leaving a healthy legacy, and I’m glad our school district is a part of that.”

At the end of the day, Davis said she’s just grateful to Parkway and the school district for allowing her to be involved in not only her child’s education, but the education of his classmates and other students in the district.

