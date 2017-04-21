TPSD opens registration for ‘Camp Opportunity’

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) will dominate the Tupelo Public School District’s “Camp Opportunity” this summer.

The program, which features four week-long sessions, each featuring several camps, in June, has been put on by the district for nearly 20 years and currently takes place at Lawndale Elementary School.

Teresa Gregory, Camp Opportunity director, said the camps are designed to help students exercise their brains during the summer when they’re out of school.

“We’re really doing it because we want the kids to have an opportunity in the summer to keep their minds fresh, and not just sitting down at the desk doing something, but more hands-on activities,” Gregory said.

Camps are open to any student who has completed kindergarten up to seventh grade, and usually anywhere from 200-250 students attend throughout the four weeks.

TPSD teachers lead the camps, all of which focus on hands-on, interactive learning. Camps take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. every day for a week each session.

Registration for the camps opened Friday, and Gregory said spots usually fill up quickly.

“The quicker they do it, the more assurance they’ll have to get into the camp that they want to get in,” Gregory said.

Art, science and cooking camps tend to be the most popular, Gregory said, or any camp that involves dissecting an animal.

In Rankin Elementary teacher Sherry Willis’ June 5-9 session, called “A Pirate’s Life for Me,” students will get to dissect a squid.

This summer’s program will include several art camps like “Project Fashion Design” during the June 19-23 session and “BAM! POW! Comic Book Camp” during the June 26-30 session.

“We try to have a variety each week so that there’s something for everybody,” Gregory said.

Slots in each camp are filled according to when registration and payment is received. The cost for Camp Opportunity is $80 per week and $60 for additional camps for each child.

This year, Gregory said she’s particularly excited about the many STEM-based camps being offered.

Those include camps like “Coding 101” and “VEX Robotics Intro to Engineering” during the June 5-9 session and “Science in Motion” during the June 12-16 session, among others.

“Every year it’s just getting better,” Gregory said. “The camps are getting more exciting, and it seems like they’re doing more and more things.”

There is no deadline for registration. In fact, Gregory said, she will take registrants until the first day of the program.

For more information and instructions on how to submit registration for “Camp Opportunity,” parents can download the registration form at tupeloschools.com.