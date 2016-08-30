Tracking down criminals may cost more

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Changes to a statewide computer network could force law enforcement agencies to pay an additional $5,000 a year to access the national index of criminal justice information.

AT&T is in the process of revamping the statewide network to the new technology.

While the old network will be phased out over the next five months, agencies wanting to access the National Crime Information Center must be ready for the new system by October.

“The bottom line of this change is each agency will have to replace their routers and upgrade the dedicated circuits to full T-1s,” Mississippi Department of Public Safety management information system director Clay Johnson said in a letter sent out to sheriffs and police chiefs last month.

According to the letter, the new dedicated circuit will cost around $5,800 per year.

Law enforcement around the country input information to the NCIC on arrest warrants, stolen property – including cars, boats and guns, wanted people, missing people and the criminal history of individuals.

“We’ll have to do whatever it takes,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar. “NCIC is a valuable component in our job. Like any other law enforcement agency, we use it every day.

“It has been real helpful for us in locating stolen property. We are going to have to upgrade our computer system anyway so we will probably do it all at the same time.”

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson agrees on the importance of the national network as a crime fighting tool.

“It’s the engine that runs this agency,” Johnson said.

While most small counties will have to adjust their budgets to handle the new costs, Lee County will go a different route.

Lee County administrator Sean Thompson said the county already purchases enough bandwidth from AT&T to handle the increased requirements and won’t have to upgrade to handle the change.s

The existing county network will be able to handle the increased demands for the NCIC computers at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee Communications 911 center.

NCIC terminals must be manned 24 hours a day and are usually located with radio dispatchers. In most counties, the 911 dispatchers handle the call both county and city law enforcement, as well as fire and ambulance. The Lee County SO maintained their dispatchers when the county 911 system was implemented. The Tupelo Police Department is dispatched by 911 and TPD had a read-only NCIC terminal.

william.moore@journalinc.com