Tractor driver dies in I-22 accident

Daily Journal

NEW ALBANY – A man driving a tractor through a construction zone on Interstate 22 died in a tragic accident.

According to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson, the man was driving a large John Deere tractor and pulling a large bush hog. As the tractor reached the bridge over Carter Avenue, which is constricted to a single narrow lane by concrete barricades, it came to a sudden stop.

“The tractor has dual wheels and there was not much clearance,” said Robertson. “The right front tire hung up and the tractor came to a sudden stop. He was thrown from the cab and died from his injuries.”

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., and eastbound traffic was blocked for about an hour. No automobiles were involved.

The man’s name will be released after the next of kin is notified.