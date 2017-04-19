Traffic stop leads to large meth seizure

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A routine traffic stop on Euclatubba Road Sunday afternoon ended with two felony drug arrests and the seizure of 80 grams of methamphetamine.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said a deputy pulled over the vehicle driven by April Rodgers for a traffic violation and later learned she had an outstanding arrest warrant. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered nearly 3 ounces of meth with a street value of $8,000.

Rodgers, 25, of Guntown, and passenger Calvin Wade, 32, of Guntown, were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Rodgers was free on bond for a previous Lee County drug charge at the time of her arrest. Bond on the new charge was set at $25,000. Wade’s bond was set at $10,000.

The charges will be presented as trafficking methamphetamine at the next Lee County Grand Jury, Johnson said.