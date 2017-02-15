Traffic stop proves costly for Tishomingo County man

Daily Journal

IUKA – A man pulled over for a routine traffic stop ended up going to jail for an outstanding warrant and drugs.

Tishomingo County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle on Highway 72 on Tuesday. The driver had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, so he was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, officers found both methamphetamine and marijuana.

Bobby Lee Russell, 38, of 1209 Clover Lane, Corinth, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and the outstanding warrant

He remains in the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.