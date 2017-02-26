Travels keep members of Congress out of state

By Caleb Bedillion

North Mississippi’s U.S. representative and the state’s two U.S. senators spent a congressional recess last week working abroad, but some local citizens are eager for a stronger district footprint from federal lawmakers.

In his capacity as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Mississippi, led an official congressional delegation last week to Cuba and to Colombia, according to a spokesman.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, was traveling in his capacity as chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission.

Specifically, he was at the Winter Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly in Austria for at least part of the week.

Republican U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, of the 1st Congressional District, was also at this winter meeting, according to a spokesperson.

Certain constituents, however, had difficulty determining the whereabouts of their congressional representatives.

Pete Sims, a Tupelo man and retired human resources manager, called the Washington D.C. offices of Cochran, Wicker and Kelly to find out if any of the three would be in the state during the work week.

Based on Sims’ telling, he was given incomplete or inaccurate information.

“Cochran’s office said he was out of the country, but they couldn’t tell me which country he was in,” said Sims. “Kelly’s office said he was working in D.C. and preparing for next week.”

At Wicker’s office, Sims said no one could tell him the senator’s schedule. Instead, he was reportedly given a scheduling email address and told to direct his questions there.

Inquiries from the Daily Journal about work week activities were answered by staffers of Cochran, Wicker and Kelly in a timely fashion.

Jennifer Mizenko, an Oxford woman and a University of Mississippi professor of dance, also made calls to find out whether any of the three men planned to hold any public forums last week.

Ultimately, Mizenko and a local network of activists, policy watchers, and students organized their own town hall meeting, set it for Saturday morning in Oxford and sent invitations to Cochran, Wicker and Kelly.

With all of them out of the country, none of the three attended. Representatives from local field offices for the three men also did not show, according to Mizenko.

The Saturday forum went on anyway, with approximately 100 people in attendance. Most involved in the Saturday forum wanted to express concern about a range of issues, including a possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act and actions taken by President Donald Trump, including his travel ban executive order and certain appointments he has made.

A desire to see more public engagement the state’s congressional delegation cuts across ideological lines, however.

Sims, an avowed conservative and member of the Lee County Republican Party Executive Committee, believes the state’s current federal lawmakers have failed to face local citizens.

“I really believe that what we’ve got here is an unwillingness to be accountable and accessible and transparent to the people that put politicians in office,” said Sims. “They all seem to want to hide out under their desk, except when they start pandering to the voters at election time. They seem to have forgotten that the people are the ones that they work for.”

Another congressional work period is planned for April 10-21. Mizenko hopes to see the state’s federal legislative delegation in the state and is already working to schedule another event.

“We want to meet with them on April 18, Tax Day,” said Mizenko. “We think that would be a very appropriate day since we pay them with our tax dollars to do their job.”

