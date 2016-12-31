Tree cutting brings next stage of West Jackson project

BY CALEB BEDILLION

DAILY JOURNAL



TUPELO – Trees have been razed in order that houses may go up.

At a lot on the corner of Joyner Avenue and West Jackson Street contractors have felled nearly all trees. Removal of debris remains ongoing.

Tree removal will make way for the eventual construction of new housing at the Joyner/West Jackson corner.

Up to 14 new homes are expected, part of a small-scale subdivision that’s been dubbed Cicada Cove.

“In order to get the 14 houses in there, we pretty well had to cut all but maybe one of the trees,” said Duke Loden, Neighborhood Development Corporation chairman. “Some of those trees were mature trees that would have had to come down some time in the next 10 years anyway.”

The Neighborhood Development Corporation is a private nonprofit managing an area redevelopment effort using funds provided by the city of Tupelo.

That public money will pay for clearing the Cicada Cove lot. Taxpayers will also be on the hook for installation of utility infrastructure and for the costs of building a small road through the new subdivision as well as the construction of a turn lane on West Jackson Street.

All this should run about $432,000, with work done by Enscor, a Tennessee-based company.

Loden said NDC will plant new trees, grasses and shrubs in Cicada Cove. There will be a designated area of open space within the subdivision, according to plans submitted to the city of Tupelo.

Of the 14 prospective lots at Cicada Cove, Loden said most will accommodate cottage-style homes.

Other lots are smaller and will only accommodate a garden-style or a zero-lot-line home.

The lots will be sold to private builders. Public money, therefore, won’t be involved in the actual construction of any residential structures.

Tupelo’s city leaders elected to invest public dollars in the West Jackson area as a way to spur new construction and increase property values.

The broader goal is to create more affordable housing in the city and halt the decay of some older neighborhoods in Tupelo.

The contract with Enscor brings estimated spending on West Jackson redevelopment to nearly $2 million thus far.

In 2012, city leaders set aside $2.9 million for the project.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion