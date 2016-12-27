Tree recycling sites to be open through Jan. 31

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – When the gifts have all been unwrapped and the ornaments have been packed away, the city of Tupelo will have several recycling locations ready to receive this year’s Christmas trees as they’re taken down.

The Tupelo Public Works Department will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2017.

Those sites include the Bush Field parking lot at Eastwood Softball Complex on North Veterans Boulevard; Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road; the east side of Ballard Park on Rutherford Road; Hancock Park on Ida Street and Tupelo Compost Site on North Commerce Road.

Residents are asked to remove all lights and ornaments before disposing of their trees.

Donated trees can also be made into fish habitats upon request. The city has partnered for years with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and the Boy Scouts to do this.

The trees are taken and placed in lakes or ponds to serve as habitats.

Anyone with a pond or lake who wishes to make a fish habitat from donated trees is asked to contact Rudy Young of the Public Works Department at 662-841-6457, before Jan. 31, 2017.

Trees left after that date will be disposed of by the Public Works Department.

Additionally, the Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees on regular brush routes with boom trucks, but will make no special trips.

