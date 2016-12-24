Trees dedicated to fallen Tupelo officer

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Three Ginkgo trees were dedicated in memory of Sgt. Gale Stauffer Friday, near the employee entrance to the new Tupelo Police Department building on Front Street.

The quiet ceremony, attended by around 50 people, marked the third anniversary of the policeman being shot and killed in the line of duty.

The trees were donated by the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, said board president Lucia Randle.

“Originally, the idea was to plant trees in Gale’s memory in Fair Park,” Randle said. “Once the wheels started rolling on the new police station, we felt it was better to wait to plant them here.

“Ginkgo trees are some of the oldest and more importantly, some of the hardiest trees. They are a symbol of strength and tenacity, and a perfect tree to remember Gale.”

DTMSA board member and landscape architect Shipman Sloan said the trees will eventually grow to 60 feet or more and provide the rear plaza with a shade canopy.

“For the family, it is peeling a scab every time this day comes around,” said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton. “We can choose to celebrate everything he did, to honor the sacrifice that we can never repay.

“Police officers put themselves between us and danger. To the family, the city is forever indebted to your son.”

Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre said Dec. 23, 2013 is a red letter day that he will never forget.

“I still remember the moment, the second I got the call that Gale had been shot,” Aguirre said. “Christmas now means something different for our department.

“We will always have a dedication moment for Gale, as long as I am chief.”

Stauffer was shot and killed Dec. 23, 2013, just south of Crosstown. Stauffer and officer Joseph Maher were ambushed and shot by bank robber Mario Garnett. Maher has recovered from a gunshot to the head, but he has not returned to work yet. Garnett was shot and killed in Phoenix, Arizona, less than a week later attempting to rob another bank.

william.moore@journalinc.com