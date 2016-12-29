Troopers to look for impaired drivers this weekend

Daily Journal

JACKSON – Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers will be out in force Saturday and Sunday, looking for folks who are celebrating too hard.

The MHP New Year’s enforcement period begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and concludes 18 hours later, Sunday night at midnight. Troopers will be conducting multiple safety checkpoints at various locations in order to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

During the 2015 period, MHP investigated 79 vehicle crashes but recorded no fatalities on state roads, federal highways and interstate systems.