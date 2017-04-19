Tupelo approves partnership to combat homelessness

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Elected leaders have agreed to spend $22,500 over the next six months in order to determine the viability of a partnership intended to assist the city’s homeless population.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to approve a short-term contract with the non-profit agency Mississippi United to End Homelessness.

“This is an initiative by the city of Tupelo to address the homeless situation here,” said Mayor Jason Shelton during Tuesday’s meeting. “This group has an outstanding track record of providing services for other cities in the state of Mississippi.”

That contract means MUTEH will guarantee the presence of a staff member in Tupelo five days a week.

This staff member will interact directly with the city’s homeless population. MUTEH does not offer emergency shelter services or food. Instead, the organization determines whether individuals qualify for housing programs and subsidies.

If a homeless person is willing, MUTEH then connects that person to those available resources and provides individualized guidance in an effort to place that person in a stable housing situation.

MUTEH therefore acts as a “bridge to services” for the homeless population, according to the contract approved by elected leaders.

Tuesday’s vote comes following a recent work session in which most council members expressed an eagerness to consider new options to address a longtime need.

Tupelo’s contract with MUTEH ends with the city’s current fiscal year. Officials plan to evaluate the partnership as they craft a budget for next year and could approve a longer contract. Throughout the initial contract period, MUTEH will provide data to city leadership on its activities.

MUTEH, based in Jackson, is the lead agency in the state receiving funds from the federal Housing and Urban Development Department. It also has offices in Hattiesburg and Corinth.