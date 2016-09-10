Tupelo Aquatic Center starts swimming exercise program for veterans

By Zack Orsborn

Daily Journal

TUPELO – As a U.S. Navy veteran and swimmer, Tom Murry, a water safety instructor at the Tupelo Aquatic Center, feels most at home submerged in water.

Murry served in the Navy from 1969 to 1971, taking cruises in Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean.

As he got older, the aches and pains started taking over his body. He began low-impact exercises at the aquatic center, and joined as a part-time staff member in January.

He met with Amy Kennedy, the director of the TAC, to pitch an idea to start a swimming exercise program exclusively for veterans called AQUA VETS.

“Being a veteran, I’m around a lot of veterans, and I’m aware of many – whether they have mentioned it or not – who could benefit from what the water has to offer in terms of exercise that is low-impact,” Murry said. “As we get older, we could use some help with gravity, so the buoyancy and other characteristics of working in the water are favorable to us.”

Murry wanted to create a community of veterans that takes pride in its past service. With the active and growing water exercise programs at TAC, he felt it would be a natural extension to reach out to them.

The Tupelo VA Clinic expressed support and began referring veterans to the program.

On the first AQUA VETS swim on Friday, six veterans dipped in the Elvis Presley Pool after a quick facility orientation from Kennedy and Murry.

The main objective for the first swim was to get an assessment for the veterans’ comfort levels.

Vicki Jenkins, exercise instructor, handed out foam weights to the veterans before giving them simple movements.

“It’s going to be dictated by what the needs and skill levels are of the people in our classes,” Kennedy said. “If we have a broad spectrum of needs and abilities, maybe we’ll break out and have an intermediate class down the road. Today, we want to see how much participation we have and what the needs are.”

Most veterans, as a part of their military service, were very active from an exercise and physical conditioning standpoint, Murry said.

“These were all people who were involved in rigorous exercise,” he said. “We’re hoping this will help bring them back in that mindset.”

Peaceful waters

Isis Johnson, a former Army nurse, heard about the program from LaToya Brown with the Tupelo VA Clinic.

As an active member of the Wellness Center, she tries to exercise five times a week, but she does not like using the machines to work out.

“But in the water, it’s more peaceful,” she said.

She wants to work out some pain in her shoulder, and the AQUA VETS’s promotion of low-impact exercise piqued her interest.

“I’m really looking forward to the instruction,” Johnson said. “If I like it, I’ll keep coming back.”

National Guard veteran Jeff Estes served in the military from 1981 to 2001, and feels most comfortable being surrounded by other veterans.

His pain management doctor recommended low-impact exercise to work out his back problems.

“I was not comfortable being around what was going on (when I visited the Aquatic Center previously),” he said. “But with a bunch of veterans out there, I would be more at ease, and I’d be glad to participate.”

Any exercise is great exercise, he said.

“It’s good for your body, but the low-impact doesn’t harm your joints,” Estes said. “Yet, it still gives you a good workout because of the water resistance. It’d be perfect for veterans. Or anybody.”

The AQUA VETS program meets every Friday at 1 p.m. The 45-minute exercise program costs $5 for non-members or $20 a month for full access to the Tupelo Aquatic Center.

zack.orsborn@journalinc.com

Twitter: @thedaily_zack