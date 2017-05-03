Tupelo to assume ownership of private drive

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – Tupelo will assume ownership and maintenance responsibilities for a short private road that provides access to the Dunbarton Oaks subdivision.

This decision, formally approved by the Tupelo City Council during a Tuesday night meeting, comes in response to recent plans unveiled by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Community Bank has a branch location at the corner of Dunbarton Drive and North Gloster Street. The bank’s parking has two different entry and exit points onto North Gloster Street.

Tupelo’s Development Service Director Shane Hooper explained that MDOT wants to eliminate the bank’s southern-most access point onto North Gloster Street.

Having done that, MDOT wants to cut an access point allowing bank customers to exit from the bank parking lot onto Dunbarton Drive.

The road’s owner has agreed to allow this if the city takes ownership of the drive.

Currently, there is no reason for anyone to use the Dunbarton Drive except the few residents of the lightly developed Dunbarton Oaks subdivision.

The city will take ownership of Dunbarton Drive from the intersection of Gloster Street up to a guard house at the entrance of the subdivision. The internal streets within that subdivision will remain privately owned.

According to Hooper, the part of Dunbarton Drive that the city will take ownership of is built up to the city’s specifications.

Hooper also emphasized that MDOT will construct the access drive between Community Bank’s property and Dunbarton Drive.

“The city has zero expense in this,” Hooper said.

