Tupelo-based organization delivering relief work in south Mississippi

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – On Jan. 21 and 22, Hattiesburg and Petal were impacted by three tornadoes that ripped through eight counties in southern Mississippi.

Nearly 1,400 homes were left damaged and 1,000 homes lost power. Four people were confirmed dead, while 60 people suffered injuries.

Steve Tybor, president and one of the founders of Tupelo based volunteer organization Eight Days of Hope, knew he and his group had to send help.

“The damage in Hattiesburg and Petal was three times bigger than the 2014 Tupelo tornado,” Tybor said. “We got word from MEMA (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency), and the ministry started sending volunteers down last week.”

Eight Days of Hope is a Tupelo-based disaster-relief group that was organized after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Originally planned to be a one-time event, the feedback from the New Orleans community encouraged Tybor and his organization to return for a second trip.

Since Katrina, the group has collected more than 22,000 volunteers from across the country and constructed more than 1,800 homes.

According to the group’s website, the first week following a disaster is the most important time to bond the victims and disaster-relief workers and help rebuild the community. The organization created a rapid response team, called Hope Reigns, in the wake of the Tupelo tornado to provide relief effort within 72 hours.

The organization began asking for volunteers online Jan. 23 for the rapid response team. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. So far, there are currently 300 workers signed up from 22 different states.

The organization opened work Jan. 27 and plans to continue the effort through Feb. 17 or later. The group set up eight sites with equipment where volunteers will “clear trees, tarp roofs and clean up debris,” according to Tybor.

Tybor said the only cost volunteers have to pay is travel. Eight Days of Hope provides workers with free food and lodging during their stay at the site.

Once the rapid response team finishes their work, Tybor expects thousands to have signed up for the rebuild effort, where Eight Days of Hope will help build the Hattiesburg and Petal communities back together.

“The response from people has been incredible,” Tybor said. “We’ve had people fly in from Washington, Pennsylvania and Chicago (to Hattiesburg), and we expect many more.”

For those looking to volunteer or donate to the cause, you can visit Eight Days of Hope’s website at www.eightdaysofhope.com/donate.

“Most of the people who volunteer are retirees or people with a lot of free time,” Tybor said. “However, anyone can sign up either for a day or through Feb. 17. We just want to help these people and provide hope for them.”

thomas.simpson@journalinc.com