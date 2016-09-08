Tupelo businessman survives West Nile

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A mosquito nearly snipped Jimmy Long’s thread.

The co-owner of MLM Clothiers spent two weeks at North Mississippi Medical Center after becoming seriously ill with West Nile Virus.

“Now I’m a statistic,” said Long, who went home from the hospital the same day the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Lee County had its first West Nile case of the year.

“I’m lucky to be here,” said Long, who confirmed he tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus. The health department doesn’t release names to protect patient privacy.

Medical emergency

On Aug. 22, Long was tending to a customer at MLM Clothiers when he collapsed.

“I hit the floor,” Long said. “I don’t remember anything else.”

Long had been battling mild flu-like symptoms including headache and nausea for about two weeks. The possibility of a mosquito-borne illness didn’t occur to him.

“I just kept going,” Long said.

Initially, he appeared to recover from the collapse. He was able to speak normally to his wife and the staff in the NMMC emergency department. His vital signs were normal; he had no fever. He complained of a stomachache. Because Long is 73, the physicians recommended he stay overnight for observation because they hadn’t been able to pinpoint the cause of his collapse.

“That night, his fever started creeping up,” wife Sharon Long said. “He ran between 103 and 104 for the next 3 1/2 days.”

Initially Long was a bit of a medical mystery. His team ruled out heart and gastrointestinal issues, Sharon Long said. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Malinda Prewitt felt his symptoms pointed toward a viral infection associated with mosquitoes or ticks. Tests would later come back as positive for West Nile. But there’s no direct treatment for the virus, only supportive care.

“We came really close to losing him,” Sharon Long said. “The most frightening thing was the fever.”

Jimmy Long remembers nothing from the time he collapsed until after the fever broke. He spent the next week at NMMC Rehabilitation recovering.

Discharged home on Tuesday, Long is working with a physical therapist to regain strength and stamina and hopes to gradually ease back into his routine at the store.

For most people, West Nile infection will feel like the flu with symptoms like fever, aches, pains, vomiting and diarrhea. Less than 1 percent will have the serious neurologic illness that hit Jimmy Long, which carries the risk of paralysis and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“He didn’t get this outside the country,” Sharon Long said. “He probably got it right in our backyard.… Everybody thinks it can’t happen to them, but it can happen to anybody.”

