Tupelo City Council incumbents survive primary fights

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A pair of City Council incumbents emerged unscathed from contested primary races Tuesday.

Ward 2’s first-term incumbent Lynn Bryan bested challenger Phillip Thomason with almost 64 percent of the vote total, according to unofficial results.

That primary victory assures Bryan a second term on the City Council.

In Ward 4, long-serving incumbent Nettie Davis fended off primary opponents Gregory Humphrey and Tommy “Jake” Ruff.

She earned about 61 percent of votes, easily avoiding a potential runoff. Humphrey received about 29 percent of votes and Ruff about 9 percent of votes.

However, Davis isn’t assured a fifth term on the council just yet. She faces Republican candidate Henry Daniels in the June 6 general election.

Like most of the Tupelo incumbents seeking office again, Bryan pinned his re-election bid on his performance over the last four years.

Speaking at a celebration event of Mayor Jason Shelton’s re-election Tuesday night, Bryan cast his victory and his plans for the future in light of those last four years

“I think the folks of Ward 2 have seen progress,” Bryan said. “I walked the whole ward in this campaign and it looks better than before but there’s more to do. I’m going to work with the mayor and his administration to get some stuff done.”

Bryan’s opponent Thomason focused his campaign almost exclusively on his allegations that Bryan runs his construction business in a dishonest fashion.

Thomason remains engaged in litigation against Bryan over a contracting dispute.

The incumbent believes this may have backfired.

“I think a lot of people didn’t appreciate the negative campaigning,” Bryan said.

Ward 4’s Davis likewise believes her record propelled her to victory.

“I’ve worked hard so I can accomplish better things for the city and the ward,” said Davis, who was also in attendance Tuesday at Shelton’s election party.

With one race behind her, the incumbent feels strong looking toward the June 6 general election.

“I feel very confident that I’ll do real well,” Davis said. “I feel voters trust me and feel I can carry out the Tupelo dream.”

The June 6 general election will also feature contested races in Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 6.

The Ward 1 and Ward 7 incumbents are unopposed.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion