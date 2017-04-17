Tupelo eatery teams up with Boys & Girls Clubs

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – People can eat out on Wednesday and help purchase sporting equipment for youth around the region at the same time.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and Buffalo Wild Wings will join forces April 19 through the restaurant chain’s “Team Up for Kids.” The restaurant will donate 10 percent of total sales that day, along with 100 percent of all guest donations made.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Team Up for Kids mission and partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) supports youth sports through grants for flag or tackle football, basketball, cheer, dance, step and soccer teams at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

“Thanks to the support of Buffalo Wild Wings, we have the funds and resources needed to bring quality sport-based experiences to youth in north Mississippi,” said Lucia Randle, marketing director for BGCNMS.

Community Day 2016 raised more than $730,000 across the country and enabled more than 88,000 youth to participate on teams. The company also awarded grants to hundreds of clubs nationwide. In total, Buffalo Wild Wings, along with its guests, donated more than $4.1 million to BGCA in 2016.

“We appreciate so much the partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings,” said BGCNMS chief executive officer Zell Long. “Over the years, they have supported our clubs and engaged with club members to provide quality experiences.

“We are also grateful to the community support that helps to make this possible.”

BGCNMS has been serving North Mississippi since 1996. The organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo. Its mission is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.