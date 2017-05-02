Tupelo election results

We’re live at Tupelo City Hall, where results are being counted for today’s municipal elections. We’ll be updating this post as new results are released, with the most recent updates being posted at the top.

Latest results (5 of 13 precincts)

Tupelo Mayor, Democratic Primary (5 of 13 precincts)

(i)Jason Shelton 1,213 votes, 85%

Candice Knowles 214 votes, 15%

Ward 2 City Council, Republican Primary (1 of 1 precincts)

(i)Lynn Bryan 169 votes, 64%

Phillip Thomason 95, 36%

Ward 4 City Council, Democratic Primary (o of 2 precincts)

(i)Nettie Davis

Tommy “Jake” Ruff

Gregory Humphrey.

7:57

Ward 2, Precinct 3 (Wesley United Methodist)

Democratic Primary

Shelton 325

Knowles 45

Republican

Bryan: 169

Thomason: 95

7:50

Ward 3, Precinct 5 (Lawndale Presbyterian)

Shelton: 485 votes

Knowles: 92 votes

7:45

Ward 7, precinct 13 (First United Pentecostal Church)

Jason Shelton: 167

Candice Knowles: 17

7:33

Next box is ward 3, precinct 4 (Lee County courthouse)

Jason Shelton 78 votes

Candice Knowles 14 votes

7:30

First box in is Ward 5, precinct 9 (ICC Student Services Building)

Tupelo Mayor, Democratic Primary

(i)Jason Shelton, 158 votes

Candice Knowles 46 votes

7:00

Polls have just closed in Tupelo, and we’re waiting for our first results. Municipalities across Mississippi are holding Democratic and Republican primaries today – the first step in filling offices of mayor, city council/ aldermen and some other elected city positions, such as police chief (note: the Tupelo Police chief is not an elected position).

Tupelo has three contested primaries today – mayor, city council ward 2 and city council ward 4.

The mayoral election features incumbent Jason Shelton and challenger Candice Knowles in the Democratic primary. Since there are no Republican candidates, the winner will hold Tupelo’s mayoral office.

The ward 2 Republican primary features incumbent Lynn Bryan and challenger Phillip Thomason. There are no Democratic candidates, so tonight’s winner will hold the spot on the council.

The ward 4 Democratic primary features income Nettie Davis and challengers Tommy “Jake” Ruff and Gregory Humphrey. If a runoff is required, it will be on May 16. The winner will face Republican Henry Daniels in the general election.

The general election will be held June 6. Tupelo will have contested elections in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6.