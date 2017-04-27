Tupelo Elvis Festival announces Fairpark entertainment

Daily Journal reports

TUPELO – The 19th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival, June 1-4 in downtown Tupelo, will feature several acts to help celebrate Tupelo’s native son.

Musical genres influenced by Presley will be showcased at the BancorpSouth Arena and Fairpark stage.

Friday, June 2 will feature LUTHI and Amasa Hines, with headliner Lee Fields and the Expressions.

Saturday, June 3 will feature Futurebirds and Dylan LeBlanc and the Pollies, with headliner J Roddy Walston and the Business.

The Fairpark stage will kick each night off with an Elvis Tribute Artist.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday night can be purchased separately for $12.50 each, either at the gates or online. An Early Bird Weekend Pass can be purchased for $20, and will be available for purchase online until May 22. To purchase an Early Bird Weekend Pass.

The Tupelo Elvis Festival is sponsored by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information or help purchasing tickets online, contact the DTMSA office at (662) 841-6598.

MUSIC AT THE MILL

Music at the Mill will be a new event to this year’s Elvis Festival.

The event will celebrate up-and-coming Mississippi musicians. It will be Thursday, June 1, from 6-11:30 p.m.

Music at the Mill will feature Silas, Light Beam Rider and Rock Eupora, with headliner The Weeks.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online.

The Tupelo Cotton Mill is an old cotton factory newly renovated by attorney Greg Pirkle. Music at the Mill will be the first official event held in the Tupelo Cotton Mill.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to have the grand opening of the Tupelo Cotton Mill than with Music at the Mill,” said Will Crockett, Online Content Manager at Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. “So much hard work went into building a high energy, smaller scale show featuring all Mississippi artists. This kickoff event brings a whole new energy and direction to Elvis Fest that should carry on throughout the entire festival weekend.”