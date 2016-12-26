Tupelo family builds new traditions with trio of adopted Polish siblings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Under the watchful eye of their mom, Gabe, Olivia and Maisy Shoumaker took their turns making their first Baby Jesus’ birthday cake on Christmas afternoon.

The Polish siblings were adopted last December by Dustin and Mitchell Shoumaker. This Christmas, the Tupelo family was able to settle into the Mississippi Christmas season.

“It’s still crazy with the hustle and bustle of Christmas,” said Dustin Shoumaker. “This year, it’s much more normal and thought out.”

Over the last year, the family arrived home from Poland on Dec. 23. Christmas passed in a blur of new experiences. The Shoumakers, who spent six weeks in Poland during the adoption, communicated with the kids with hand gestures and Google Translate.

“They woke up Christmas Eve, and they saw their new house,” Dustin Shoumaker said. “It was all a big whirlwind.”

This year, there’s been time and English proficiency to share the traditions around celebrating Christ’s birth. They could talk about what to expect at church and where Santa would leave the presents.

“We’re very thankful that we can all communicate now,” Dustin Shoumaker said.

Between Christmas church services and cake baking, the three little Shoumakers were busy playing with presents. Seven-year-old Gabe sprayed the living room with Nerf bullets while Olivia, 6, and Maisy, 4, drew pictures on their new art desks.

Dolls, toy cars and an Easy Bake oven waited their turns for play time.

“I will make chocolate cookies for Daddy,” Olivia said. “Tomorrow I will make something else.”

Along with the new, there are pieces of the old, too. A small tree holds special Polish ornaments.

“We bought those in Warsaw,” during the six weeks they spent in Poland, waiting to finalize the adoption, Dustin Shoumaker said.

The Shoumaker siblings see the differences between their lives in Poland and Mississippi. The songs sung at church are different in English than in Polish. But it’s little things that stand out to the kids.

“The difference between Poland and Mississippi is they have more little bicycles,” Olivia said.

“In Poland, they only had one (child’s) bike to share, and they each have their own here,” her mom adds.

Journey to Tupelo

For Dustin and Mitchell Shoumaker, it’s been a wonderful, but challenging year to go from no children to three children.

“The Lord gave us every measure of grace we needed, just like he does for all new parents,” Mitchell Shoumaker said.

Mitchell Shoumaker, who is the worship pastor at The Church at Trace Crossing, and Dustin Shoumaker, who is a kindergarten teacher at Parkway Elementary, had aspired to adopt, but they didn’t expect the opportunity to come so soon.

“We were always interested in adoption, but we had no plan on where or when,” Dustin Shoumaker said.

They had been married several years and had no success in getting pregnant. Friends at Trace Crossing connected them with New Beginnings, and they began their adoption journey.

“We moved to Tupelo 2-and-a-half years ago, we were ready to take the next step,” Dustin Shoumaker

The Shoumakers were open to adopting siblings, and New Beginnings steered them toward Poland as a good fit. Just as they were finishing their home study, Gabe, Olivia and Maisy became available for adoption after living in foster care for three years. Emailed videos and pictures were a revelation.

“We just knew from the first time we saw those videos, they were our kids,” Dustin Shoumaker said.

There have been challenges in the past year, but it’s always felt like they have the family that God meant for them to have, Mitchell Shoumaker said.

“It felt like we were knitted together with such purpose,” Mitchell Shoumaker said.

