Tupelo High band raises $40K, continues fundraising for inauguration trip

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo High School band has raised more than $41,000 of the approximately $100,000 it needs to perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

The band learned last week it was selected to represent the state at the inauguration and quickly began raising funds.

Band boosters estimated it would take between $75,000 and $100,000 to cover expenses, including transportation and lodging, for the trip.

The band is expected to leave on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The inauguration is on Jan. 20, and the band would return the next day. At least a two-night stay would be needed, and the expense for that many people adds up, even if they pack six in a room.

A gofundme.com account will be set up soon, and donations are being accepted at the CREATE Foundation. Checks can be made payable to Tupelo High School Band Project, 213 Main St. #100, Tupelo, MS 38804. Online donations can also be made to CREATE.