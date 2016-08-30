Tupelo man charged with aggravated assault

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Tupelo man accused of firing at a vehicle has been arrested.

Javarius D. Trice, a.k.a. “Parkboy Rub,” 18, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an Aug. 20 incident on Ida Street.

According to Tupelo Police, officers spoke with the victim and observed that the victim’s car had been struck by gunfire. An investigation revealed that the suspect, Trice, had an altercation with the victim and fired several shots as the victim fled.

No one was injured.

Trice’s bond has been set at $50,000.