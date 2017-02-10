Tupelo man charged with Saltillo break-ins

By William Moore

Daily Journal

SALTILLO – A burglary suspect made the mistake of trying to sell stolen jewelry to a Saltillo police detective who was moonlighting at a jewelry store Thursday night.

Jeffery Parmer Kilgo, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering Friday by the Saltillo Police Department. Bond has been set at $15,000.

“We had two different incidents on the west side of town on Feb. 3,” said Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey. “One victim came home and found a white male inside her house. He bolted from the house, taking cash and some jewelry.

“The lady was able to give us a good description, and we were able to identify a suspect.”

While law enforcement was looking for him, the suspect remained free until he tried to sell some of the stolen jewelry at a store inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

“Our detective works part time at the jewelry store and this guy walks right up to him trying to sell the stuff,” Bailey said. “He played along and said he would need to call his boss first. Instead he got 911 and had them dispatch Tupelo police to detain him until we could get one of our officers down there.”

A search of Kilgo and his vehicle uncovered more jewelry, possibly from additional burglaries.

Anyone who was recently robbed, or encountered a stranger in their house, is asked to call the Saltillo Police Department at (662) 869-5470.

