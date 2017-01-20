Tupelo man charged with strong-arm robbery

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Tupelo man was in custody shortly after he allegedly robbed a South Gloster Street convenience store Thursday evening.

Tupelo police responded to 361 B South Gloster (Speedy Gonzalez) around 6:20 p.m. for a strong-arm robbery. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Surveillance camera footage led officers to find Brian Gilliam, 34, at 817 West Main Street. Gilliam was charged with strong-arm robbery, and Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $5,000.