Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Meredith Martin and her son, Josh, have experienced Facebook fame this week.

They appear in a video from Human Rights Campaign Mississippi, and they talk about the day Josh Martin, 18, told his mom he was gay.

When asked to do the video for the #LoveYourNeighbor series, the Tupelo residents weren’t sure their story was worth telling.

“We said, ‘Sure, but we don’t really have an exciting story,’” she said.

“We were both like, ‘You might want to ask someone else. I’m not kicked out. I’m not homeless. There are so many worse stories,’” he said.

There was some nervousness leading up to the moment he came out to his mom. He watched videos online of others coming out to prepare. The result was a little anti-climatic.

“This is my kid, and I love him. It’s just that simple,” Meredith Martin said. “I’ve always been open to people’s differences.”

Their video, which runs just under two minutes, is the first to be released by HRC Mississippi, but more are coming. Future videos will focus on a gay man, a transgender person, a lesbian couple and allies of the LGBT community.

To see the videos as they’re released, do a Facebook search for HRC Mississippi.

The videos are funded by Toyota Mississippi, which “wanted the LGBT grant to be concentrated in the Tupelo area,” said Rob Hill, HRC Mississippi director.

The goal of the series is to introduce Northeast Mississippi residents to their neighbors and encourage mutual understanding.

“Just because laws change, hearts and minds don’t necessarily change,” Hill said, “so we know there’s a lot of work to do to change people’s hearts and minds.”

As part of the project, a town hall meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Link Centre. It’ll be facilitated by Tony Caldwell. The Martins and others spotlighted by #LoveYourNeighbor will attend.

“We hope people will come who are still not settled on the issue,” Hill said.

A senior at Tupelo High School, Josh Martin said the extra attention since his video was released has been weird, but he thinks the conversations are worth having.

“I’d say 90 percent of the people I interact with every day don’t have a problem with me,” he said. “They just might not know how to look past some of the beliefs they have. The biggest way I have to handle that is to be a friend and try to understand where they’re coming from.”

For her part, Meredith Martin said the focus should be on her son. People have told her she’s a hero for speaking out, but she said she’s just supporting her son.

Josh Martin wasn’t buying it.

“You’ve fought so many battles for me,” he said. “You do a lot.”

“Every parent fights for their child,” she replied. “That’s what parents do all the time.”

scott.morris@journalinc.com

Twitter: @mscottmorris