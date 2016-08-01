Tupelo officer cleared of wrongdoing in Shumpert shooting

Video excerpts from the Weddle press conference:

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Lee County grand jury met Monday and cleared Tupelo policeman Tyler Cook of any criminal wrongdoing in the June 18 fatal shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert.

The June grand jury was recalled Monday morning at 9 a.m. and listened to all of the evidence.

“The grand jury found that officer Cook acted lawfully on June 18 and have cleared him of any wrongdoing,” said District Attorney John Weddle.

During a press conference later in the day, however, Shumpert family attorney Carlos Moore pledged to keep fighting. Moore noted a civil lawsuit he has filed in federal court. He also said he has asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation into Shumpert’s death.

“The family is simply crushed,” Moore said.

Shumpert, 37, fled a routine traffic stop in the Lee Acres neighborhood. During a confrontation with Cook, Shumpert was shot four times in the chest and abdomen.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to complete an independent investigation, which was monitored by the FBI.

Weddle said the investigation showed that Tupelo Police were watching the Townhouse Motel on June 18 after repeated reports of drug activity. After the car Shumpert was driving pulled into the motel parking lot and left after just a few minutes, it was pulled over by officer Joseph Senter around 9:30 p.m.

Weddle said the car did not have a working tail light and failed to signal turns, both valid reasons for a traffic stop. Shumpert ran, despite orders from Senter to remain in the car.

Cook and his K-9 unit located Shumpert hiding in a crawl space under the house on the 900 block of Harrison Street.

“When Shumpert retreated further under the house, officer Cook released the K-9,” Weddle said. “During the struggle, the dog lost control but still had Shumpert’s jersey.

“Shumpert emerged from under the house, charged officer Cook and tackled him.”

Weddle said Shumpert got on top of Cook and while sitting astride the officer, began hitting him in the head with his fists.

“Officer Cook had his weapon in his right hand (using the flashlight to search for Shumpert in the dark) and was trying to defend himself with his left hand,” Weddle said. “When he felt he was losing consciousness, he fired four times.”

Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM District Attorney John Weddle discusses the facts that were presented to a grand jury in the shooting death of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert and that no charges are going to be filed against the Tupelo Police Officer.

District Attorney John Weddle discusses the facts that were presented to a grand jury in the shooting death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert and that no charges are going to be filed against Tupelo Police Officer Tyler Cook.

The autopsy report, compiled by state medical examiner Dr. Mark LeVaughn, said the first shot entered the groin, traveling from front to back. The next three shots all traveled in an upward direction from front to back.

Shumpert’s family members have said the shooting was unjustified, seeking $35 million in damages in a federal lawsuit against the city. They’ve also called for a federal civil rights investigation into Shumpert’s death and the broader practices of the Tupelo Police Department.

“While we are incredibly disappointed that the officer who killed Antwun ‘Ronnie’ Shumpert will not be charged with a crime by the state of Mississippi, we will continue to monitor the investigations currently being conducted by the FBI and Department of Justice,” said Carlos Moore, a lawyer for Shumpert’s family, in an email to members of the media.

Weddle refuted claims by Shumpert’s family and their attorney that Shumpert had suffered improper violence at the hands of Cook and a police dog.

“There are no wounds described in the autopsy that are consistent with a dog bite,” Weddle said.

Weddle said physical evidence showed Shumpert was shot four times at close range, consistent with Cook’s version of events that Shumpert had emerged from under a house and attacked the officer, leading Cook to shoot Shumpert when the officer feared for his life.

Weddle also refuted claims that Shumpert had been bitten in the groin by Cook’s police dog, saying that was a gunshot wound. He also said cuts on Shumpert’s back came from efforts to remove the bullets and were not seen in pictures taken at the scene.

Finally, he refuted Moore’s claims that he had found an eyewitness who had recorded video, saying the woman in question was held by a police officer near the scene of the original traffic stop and could not have seen the altercation in the backyard of a house.

The version of events compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and recited by Weddle mirrors an account given last month by Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Video of the entire Weddle press conference:

LIVE UPDATES FROM PRESS CONFERENCE

• Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton just released the following statement:

“The Grand Jury had a great weight on its shoulders, and I appreciate our fellow Lee Countians for their time and service. The Grand Jury was presented with the facts of the case, which were ascertained through an independent review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and based its decision solely on these facts. I hope all citizens will join in respecting the decision.

We must also remember that the loss of life is always a tragedy, especially for the family. Our hearts go out to the Shumpert family with sympathy and acknowledgement of their loss and grief.

This situation, though tragic, has shone a light on much work that must be done. We are committed to the hard work that is ahead of us and will continue meeting with community leaders to move forward. We will not rest until our goal, a better Tupelo for all, is reached. City officials will review details released today from the independent investigation and comment further at a later date.”

• District attorney announces a grand jury has found that Tupelo Police Department Officer Tyler Cook acted lawfully during the June 18 fatal shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert and has cleared the officer of any criminal wrongdoing.

• MBI made contact with Moore, asked he provide witness names he had. Was given two names, affidavit from passenger.

• Weddle: Physical evidence supports Cook’s account of altercation.

• Injuries to Shumpert’s back are from exploratory cuts to locate two bullets in his body, two deeper ones to excise bullets.

• Two neighbors were outside during incident, reported hearing gun shots.

• No other evidence of traumatic injury revealed in autopsy. Nothing that would suggest a dog bite.

• Weddle: Autopsy report on Shumpert reveals he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

• Passenger Charles Foster was patted down, cuffed. Foster told officers he didn’t know why Shumpert ran, only knew his first name (Ronnie).

• Weddle: Cook said he was starting to lose consciousness, fired weapon.

• Weddle: Shumpert eluded dog, attacked Cook, began striking him in head with fist. Cook had firearm in right hand.

• Weddle: Cook identified himself, told subject to show hands. Shumpert went further under house. K-9 released, struggle ensued

• K-9 led Cook to back yard on Harrison, entered yard, saw hand holding crawl space door shut, drew weapon, opened door, saw Shumpert.

• Officer pursued Shumpert on foot, lost sight of him. Contacted other officers, including Tyler Cook, who had K-9 with him.

• Weddle: One officer drew weapon, gave commands for Shumpert to return to vehicle. He did not comply.

• Weddle recounting facts as determined by MBI investigation.

• Weddle says he will go through MBI report and discuss his office’s role in the case.

• Weddle confirms case was presented to grand jury today. Passes press conference over to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain.

 

TUPELO – District Attorney John Weddle is slated to announce developments this afternoon in the June 18 fatal shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert at the hands of a Tupelo Police Department officer.

Weddle’s office announced a press conference for 3:30 p.m. today at the Lee County Justice Center.

The Daily Journal will provide live streaming of the event and live updates of the press conference on this page.

Weddle, who is the district attorney for the 1st Circuit Court District, said last month that, if possible, he would call a special grand jury to hear the evidence in the officer-involved shooting.

Shumpert ran from police during a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. June 18 in the Lee Acres neighborhood. Following an altercation with TPD Officer Tyler Cook and a K-9 unit, Shumpert was shot four times and died at the hospital early the next morning. The details regarding the incident are disputed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was conducting a full investigation into the incident, and MBI spokesman Warren Strain confirmed Monday morning that all files regarding the investigation had been turned over to Weddle’s office.

Following Weddle’s press conference, The Tupelo City Council will hold a special called meeting to discuss pending litigation and personnel.

  • guest

    Watched both press conferences. Carlos Moore is going to lead the Shumpert family right over the cliff. Can’t someone talk to that poor family and help them realize they need another attorney.

    • msgemini

      shhh, it’s more fun to watch

  • guest

    Carlos Moore said nothing relevant and what he did say was jibberish. Everything he has said throughout this has been scientifically proven to be a lie. The FBI is going to tell him the same thing. The person to wind up in jail may be Moore.

  • Numbercruncher

    Moore’s press conference after the grand jury ruling was absolutely disgusting. He is truely a hateful, disgusting, racist, piece of trash. He has run down Tupelo, Lee county, and the State of MS in basically saying no black person can get a fair trial in the state. His claim is the city, the grand jury, the district attorney, AND the MBI all ignored evidence just to clear TPD of wrongdoing.

    This piece of trash can go back to his dump of a town in Grenada after he loses all of his legal battles in Tupelo and Aberdeen. He can go back to strong arming his dump of a town with his racist rants in DUI defense or something. And if anyone thinks the legal system in this state is packed with white supremacists who like nothing more than killing blacks… Well there are 4 lane highways running east, west, north, and south out of this state that travel right through Tupelo.

    I’m all for equality… But prosecuting a cop and suing a city for a clean shoot.. A proven clean shoot by evidence… is not equality. That is preferential treatment. All of this concern for Shumpert…. Where was it prior to the shooting?? Where was the community concern for him after his past run ins??

  • VocalCoach

    What I find interesting are the comments from some of the other stories where people are claiming that “it is not against the law to run”. WHAT??? YES, it is. Especially after a police officer has ordered you to stop. Combine that with attacking the officer (and K-9 unit which is also an officer), and you have now become a criminal. Loss of life is definitely a tragedy, but avoidable if you RESPECT and OBEY. This world has turned into a free-for-all of “do-what you want”ers.

    As far as the comments made by Mr. Moore, he HAS to know that no judge (except maybe, Carlton Reeves) would take his case seriously. Every claim he has made has been proven a lie by solid evidence and witness testimony. The only solution now is to run Mr. Moore out of town so that Tupelo can begin to heal and work past this negativity of race-baiters. That’s not to mention all of these so-called “pastors” who are standing with Mr. Moore. They can go too.

  • #blacklivesmatter

    I find it incredible disgusting for peoples to speak negative about a loss of life.. This man had family that love him.. The police have no right to take NOBODY life for no reason… If cook was afraid for his life and his mutt he should of stayed away!! How can u fear for your life if someone running AWAY FROM U? IF POLICES FEAR FOR THEIR LIFE WHEN THEY APPROACH A BLACK PERSON. GET ANOTHER JOB.. If the polices are scary how can they protect the citizens?

    • guest

      The cop took that guys life to save his own. Only an idiot would argue that. Cook was doing the job he swore to do. If that person was beating you, you would want something done. Cook was not afraid when the guy was running away from him. Cook was afraid when the guy was beating on him. Stop playing on words. Better yet, stop being an idiot.

      • #blacklivesmatter

        U dont know the facts jackass!!

    • msgemini

      yeah, by all means, let criminals have all the rights..you have to be black.

      • #blacklivesmatter

        Its apparently known that the polices is the judge, jury, and executioner!!