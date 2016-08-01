Tupelo officer cleared of wrongdoing in Shumpert shooting

Video excerpts from the Weddle press conference:

TUPELO – A Lee County grand jury met Monday and cleared Tupelo policeman Tyler Cook of any criminal wrongdoing in the June 18 fatal shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert.

The June grand jury was recalled Monday morning at 9 a.m. and listened to all of the evidence.

“The grand jury found that officer Cook acted lawfully on June 18 and have cleared him of any wrongdoing,” said District Attorney John Weddle.

During a press conference later in the day, however, Shumpert family attorney Carlos Moore pledged to keep fighting. Moore noted a civil lawsuit he has filed in federal court. He also said he has asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation into Shumpert’s death.

“The family is simply crushed,” Moore said.

Shumpert, 37, fled a routine traffic stop in the Lee Acres neighborhood. During a confrontation with Cook, Shumpert was shot four times in the chest and abdomen.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to complete an independent investigation, which was monitored by the FBI.

Weddle said the investigation showed that Tupelo Police were watching the Townhouse Motel on June 18 after repeated reports of drug activity. After the car Shumpert was driving pulled into the motel parking lot and left after just a few minutes, it was pulled over by officer Joseph Senter around 9:30 p.m.

Weddle said the car did not have a working tail light and failed to signal turns, both valid reasons for a traffic stop. Shumpert ran, despite orders from Senter to remain in the car.

Cook and his K-9 unit located Shumpert hiding in a crawl space under the house on the 900 block of Harrison Street.

“When Shumpert retreated further under the house, officer Cook released the K-9,” Weddle said. “During the struggle, the dog lost control but still had Shumpert’s jersey.

“Shumpert emerged from under the house, charged officer Cook and tackled him.”

Weddle said Shumpert got on top of Cook and while sitting astride the officer, began hitting him in the head with his fists.

“Officer Cook had his weapon in his right hand (using the flashlight to search for Shumpert in the dark) and was trying to defend himself with his left hand,” Weddle said. “When he felt he was losing consciousness, he fired four times.”

The autopsy report, compiled by state medical examiner Dr. Mark LeVaughn, said the first shot entered the groin, traveling from front to back. The next three shots all traveled in an upward direction from front to back.

Shumpert’s family members have said the shooting was unjustified, seeking $35 million in damages in a federal lawsuit against the city. They’ve also called for a federal civil rights investigation into Shumpert’s death and the broader practices of the Tupelo Police Department.

“While we are incredibly disappointed that the officer who killed Antwun ‘Ronnie’ Shumpert will not be charged with a crime by the state of Mississippi, we will continue to monitor the investigations currently being conducted by the FBI and Department of Justice,” said Carlos Moore, a lawyer for Shumpert’s family, in an email to members of the media.

Weddle refuted claims by Shumpert’s family and their attorney that Shumpert had suffered improper violence at the hands of Cook and a police dog.

“There are no wounds described in the autopsy that are consistent with a dog bite,” Weddle said.

Weddle said physical evidence showed Shumpert was shot four times at close range, consistent with Cook’s version of events that Shumpert had emerged from under a house and attacked the officer, leading Cook to shoot Shumpert when the officer feared for his life.

Weddle also refuted claims that Shumpert had been bitten in the groin by Cook’s police dog, saying that was a gunshot wound. He also said cuts on Shumpert’s back came from efforts to remove the bullets and were not seen in pictures taken at the scene.

Finally, he refuted Moore’s claims that he had found an eyewitness who had recorded video, saying the woman in question was held by a police officer near the scene of the original traffic stop and could not have seen the altercation in the backyard of a house.

The version of events compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and recited by Weddle mirrors an account given last month by Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

TUPELO – District Attorney John Weddle is slated to announce developments this afternoon in the June 18 fatal shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert at the hands of a Tupelo Police Department officer.

Weddle’s office announced a press conference for 3:30 p.m. today at the Lee County Justice Center.

The Daily Journal will provide live streaming of the event and live updates of the press conference on this page.

Weddle, who is the district attorney for the 1st Circuit Court District, said last month that, if possible, he would call a special grand jury to hear the evidence in the officer-involved shooting.

Shumpert ran from police during a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. June 18 in the Lee Acres neighborhood. Following an altercation with TPD Officer Tyler Cook and a K-9 unit, Shumpert was shot four times and died at the hospital early the next morning. The details regarding the incident are disputed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was conducting a full investigation into the incident, and MBI spokesman Warren Strain confirmed Monday morning that all files regarding the investigation had been turned over to Weddle’s office.

Following Weddle’s press conference, The Tupelo City Council will hold a special called meeting to discuss pending litigation and personnel.