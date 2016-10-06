Tupelo police officer fired over social media post

Posted on by in Crime & Law Enforcement, News
By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A city police officer has been fired over a social media post that sharply criticized new law enforcement techniques and oversight measures, including body cameras.

The officer, John Bingham, wrote a publicly accessible Facebook post on Monday in which he described his view of how law enforcement should be conducted.

“Sometimes you have to use profanity and threaten a persons [sic] well being to get their attention; sometimes you have to kill them,” Bingham wrote.

Elsewhere in the post he wrote, “I didn’t sign up to beg people to do things that’s required of them by law. I was trained to ASK, TELL, and MAKE someone comply with my commands as a law enforcement officer.”

He contrasted this approach with new so-called “verbal judo” techniques that he believes are being foisted on law enforcement by out-of-touch officials.

In a written statement on Wednesday, the Tupelo Police Department confirmed the termination of an officer over a social media posting but did not name the officer.

“This officer’s remarks in no way reflect the philosophy of the City of Tupelo,” said Wednesday’s statement.

Mayor Jason Shelton and the Tupelo Police Department would not take questions about the matter.

The press statement issued by the city on Wednesday highlighted the mayor’s recent appointment of six committees that will “discuss best practices for moving the City forward in a cohesive, inclusive manner.”

These committees were intended as a response to unrest and protests in the city over the June shooting death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert at the hands of Tupelo police officer Tyler Cook.

The creation of a citizen advisory board is under consideration by one of these committees. Details remain under discussion, but at minimum such a board would likely issue policy recommendations to the chief of police.

Efforts also began last year to equip Tupelo police officers with body cameras. As of this week, however, no body cameras are in use by Tupelo police.

The now-fired officer singled out body cams for criticism in his Facebook post. He claimed that officers wearing body cams are more likely to be injured.

Bingham also described TPD leadership as divorced from the realities of a patrol officer’s experience.

Bingham did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment over his termination and later deleted the post in question.

The city of Tupelo’s statement said that city employees may freely express themselves on private social media accounts provided that “their speech does not impair working relationships, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among coworkers or negatively affect the public perception of the City, including the Police Department.”

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

  • Paul J Salerno

    So happy to hear of another disgraced Mississippi pig.

  • harryblah

    he’s right about tupelo pd administrators…they do nothing. Aguirre just talks to a camera, you’ll never see him out patrolling. clouse and Bennett just drive around doing nothing and getting shirts embroidered. the ones I’ve encountered waved at passing cars, laughing and talking about backing over another officer.

  • This is MORE than enough PROOF for the Shumpert family and any other family of a VICTIM of Tupelo Police corruption and abuse of power. After IA finishes with their investigation into the Tupelo PD and Mayor’s office, I suggest an overhaul in the legal/judicial system with Attorneys, Assistant DA’s and Judges of Northeast, Ms.
    I am KC & I approve this message https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/37b280ba973106d906fdda569657630fb7b9b8462abf2145d34725e758d7f00e.jpg

  • Jack Makokov

    You can tell a lot about a person just by perusing their Facebook pages. Looks like firing this guy was the right move.

    • Deplorable-Shocked&Amazed

      Yes, there are consequences for speaking truth to power.
      The new policy is going to get police killed. IMHO, the says “Stop or I’ll say Stop again” policy is the embodiment of 0bama’s foreign policy. Try talking moslem terrorist or feral humans (hmmm, not sure there is a difference) into reasonable actions only gets good people killed. It is like using reason on a feral dog, and it has a predictable outcome everytime.

      • guest

        I agree. When the sheep run the sheepdog, the sheepdog is at risk.

      • Jack Makokov

        “Speaking truth to power?” More like “I don’t want to be held accountable for my actions on the job.” And how is a citizens review board–a group of citizens with no real tenuous power– “getting people killed?”

  • Degustibus non

    Any time I hear anything about Mississippi it is never good, I already have a significant prejudice against the south, southerners etc and I have to say that these types of reports don’t help. I live in Austin Texas, relocated here for work, big mistake. It’s too southern and the people too different, and alas not to my liking. This so called police officer, his post was full of typos, I think this speaks to the low level of education in the south. Ugh, I am sure there are some positive things about Mississippi but honestly I can’t think of any. I wish all of you well.

    • Deplorable-Shocked&Amazed

      Different and not to your liking? I imagine that runs both ways.

    • guest

      Anything we can do to help you relocate? We will be glad to assist in any way we can. And don’t let the door hit you in the ass when you leave.

      • Degustibus non

        Opinions are like ears and we’ve all got them, the last time I checked ustanding citizens are free to live and travel to all 50 states, you don’t get to tell me where I can live hahaha your sad and patehtic attempt at bonafides nativisim is just that pathetic… this land is my land, this land is your land from California to New York Island…

        • HoustonBaynes

          You are correct. We don’t get to tell you where you can live, but we sure can point out your atrocious grammar and spelling. Since you pointed out the officer’s typos and you denigrated Southern education, let’s take a look at your own post, shall we? “Opinions are like ears and we’ve all got them” is an expression using two independent clauses joined by a conjunction. There are two ways to write that correctly; you used neither. You could have placed a comma after “ears” or a semicolon in place of “and.” You incorrectly used a comma after “them.” Instead, you should have used a period followed by a capitalized “The.” A comma is missing after “checked.” You used the non-existent word “ustanding.” You incorrectly used a comma instead of a period after “states,” which should have been followed by a capitalized “You.” You missed a period after “where I can live.” You misspelled “pathetic.” You used the non-existent word “bonafides” instead of “bona fides”. You incorrectly left off punctuation between “is just that” and “pathetic”. Your two uses of the ellipsis were incorrect. The excerpt from the lyrics should have started off with a capitalized “This”. You missed the word “the” before “New York”. The word “Island” should have been “Islands”. I suggest you write a letter to your English teachers, and tell them they failed you miserably.

    • HoustonBaynes

      “This so called police officer, his post was full of typos, I think this speaks to the low level of education in the south.” Really? Although I’m glad they fired that guy, your post makes me wonder where you attended school. Your English teachers need to go find another other line of work. Quickly.

  • Deplorable-Shocked&Amazed

    It’s folly to try to reason with feral humans, regardless of race. The laws require …. look that word up … requires compliance with lawful police commands. How many ferals would be alive today if they acted in a civilized, lawful and compliant manner? Almost every one. But then if they had self control, acted lawfully and civilized , they wouldn’t be feral humans.
    Note to everyone here: being feral does not absolve one from compliance with law enforcement officers but it does get you shot.