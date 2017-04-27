Tupelo officials partner with MDOT for citywide cleanup

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The city of Tupelo is in the final preparations for a citywide cleanup aimed at keeping the city’s streets clean.

Employees with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were stationed at several major roadways, including Highways 45 and 78, on Wednesday picking up litter. On Saturday, the city of Tupelo and Keep Tupelo Beautiful are partnering with MDOT for “Pick it Up, Tupelo!”

“We are just asking that we try to make Tupelo look better by picking up litter on the side of the roads,” executive director of Keep Tupelo Beautiful Kathryn Rhea said. “Businesses don’t like to invest in litter-filled cities, and tourists like to go to clean areas. This pickup would definitely keep those businesses here and tourists coming here.”

The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. at Fairpark and will run until 11:30 a.m. Afterward, volunteers are invited to join city and MDOT officials at City Hall at noon to celebrate and view all the trash that was picked up.

“We have got neighborhood associations, civic groups, churches, businesses and all of the community to join with us for this pick up,” Rhea said. “Individuals not associated with a group are more than welcome to volunteer as well. Even if you can’t volunteer the entire time, 20 minutes of your time will make a big difference on our city.”

Volunteers can choose from a list of areas to clean up or clean up an area of a volunteer’s choosing.

Signup is available at City Hall today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or on the day of the event between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Trash bags, gloves and t-shirts are available during those times as well.

“MDOT Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert and mayor Jason Shelton have helped tremendously in organizing this event,” Rhea said. “We just hope that our city’s residents step up this weekend and show support in keeping our city clean.”

For more information or for help signing up online, contact Kathryn Rhea at ktb@tupeloms.gov or (901)-871-3353.

