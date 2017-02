Daily Journal

TUPELO – Police are still looking into a shooting that injured one person, but not seriously.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Rankin Boulevard around 9 p.m. Sunday. They found a victim who had been injured. That person was treated at the scene and released from medical care, said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting, which is still under investigation.