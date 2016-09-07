Tupelo police officer involved in fatal shooting back with department

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert in June is off administrative leave and back with the Tupelo Police Department, a city official confirmed Tuesday.

Shumpert was fatally shot June 18 by Tupelo Police Department Officer Tyler Cook after Shumpert fled from a traffic stop.

A Lee County grand jury found no cause to indict Cook for any crime, but the Shumpert family and its allies continue to claim that Shumpert was unjustly killed.

Cook was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

Grenada attorney Carlos Moore, who is representing the Shumpert family in a civil lawsuit, released a statement Tuesday evening saying the Shumpert family was “devastated” to learn Cook was back on the police force.

City Communications Director Leesha Faulkner confirmed Tuesday evening that Cook had returned to the police department saying that Cook was performing administrative duties for the department.

Protesters took to the streets of downtown Tupelo this past weekend for the third time in about a month to express frustrations on the city’s handling of the incident. Nearly 150 people gathered for the march.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation following the shooting. That investigation was presented to the grand jury in August.

The Department of Justice is also involved in a review of the state investigation.

In August, a Department of Justice spokesperson said the case remained under review. The spokesperson would not say how long the review might take.

At that time, neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice had mounted new investigations into the shooting. Rather, federal authorities were examining the MBI probe.