Tupelo police seize more than 40 guns

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The increased efforts of the Tupelo Police Department since mid-January resulted in more than three dozens guns being taken from criminals.

“Through detectives investigating cases to an increased presence with more patrols and safety checkpoints, we took in 40-plus guns in a three week span,” said Tupelo Deputy Police Chief Allan Gilbert. “Some of these were weapons taken in residential burglaries. But some were found at a simple stop and that information led to something else, which lead to another gun.”

The weapons seized ranged from pistols to rifles to shotguns and even a full automatic machine pistol. A loaded Mac 9 was discovered during the search of a vehicle following a recent high speed pursuit.

The initial increase of patrols and safety checkpoints was spurred by an increase of robberies and burglaries. With the success of the campaign so far, officials plan to continue the enhanced police presence all over town.

“We want to the citizens to know that we are doing everything possible,” Gilbert said. “The safety of our citizens and visitors is our biggest concern.”

