Tupelo power rate to increase

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Because of an increase by the Tennessee Valley Authority, electricity rates in the city are going up by 1.5 percent.

Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons presented the issue to the City Council Tuesday. He was quick to note that the matter is out of his hands.

“This is a TVA increase,” Timmons said. “It has nothing to do with the city of Tupelo.”

TWL buys its electricity from TVA.

The power increase goes into effect Oct. 1.

The average Tupelo customer will see an increase of $2.02 under the summer billing rate, an increase of $1.92 under the winter billing and $1.87 under the intermediate billing.

The average household in Tupelo uses 1,300 kilowatt hours of electricity, according to information Timmons provided City Council members.

A customer using that amount of power currently pays $94.68 per month during the summer and $90.90 during the winter.

Under the new rates, an average customer will pay $96.70 during the summer and $92.82 during the winter.

The summer billing months for TWL are June through September. The winter billing months for TWL are December through March. The intermediate billing months are April, May, October and November.

This power increase follows a hike in water rates that Timmons requested earlier this year.

The City Council approved his request for a 9.8 percent increase in water rates. Of that increase, 5 percent went into force in July with the remaining 4.8 percent set to hit customers’ bills in October.

The 9.8 percent increase will force the minimum water and sewer bill up from $10.06 to $11.05.

Timmons has estimated that average water consumers will see an increase of about $2 per bill.

The added power increases mean that depending on the time of year, an average customer could see a total increase this year of $4 on bills.

That water increase was intended to offset the rising costs of sewer sanitation and other operations costs, Timmons told council members.

